How Long Do Ripe Bananas Stay Fresh On Your Countertop?
While bananas can be an a-peeling and nutritious snack, they unfortunately don't stay fresh for very long once they are ripe. Once the fruit has turned from green to its eye-catching yellow, it can stay unrefrigerated on the kitchen counter for two to six days, depending on its level of ripeness. For a slightly longer wait time, bananas can be placed in the fridge for five to seven days before they go bad. Bananas can be stored in the freezer for up to six months, however, they are the most tasty when eaten within the first 90 days.
Underripe bananas will be firm to the touch with a starchy and bitter taste. They are green with mild yellow spots and are not yet ready to be consumed. Fresh bananas that have perfectly matured will be pleasantly sweet and higher in sugar. They will also be very soft with a bright yellow hue and a few brown dots. Dark brown to black coloration signifies they are overripe. If the inky-colored banana is leaking, smells fermented, or if mold is present, then its time to toss it. Freezing the fruit should be done when the color is not too dark and some yellow can still be seen. The banana also should not be too mushy.
Where should you keep your bananas?
When the bananas are still green, it's not a great idea to put them in the fridge as the chilly and dry air will decrease the ripening process and slow it down. Therefore, the prime place to put the fruit as they are still ripening is on the countertop and away from the sun. Room temperature air is the best atmosphere to keep the produce natural. Once the bananas are ready to eat, the fridge is the top choice to ensure freshness and delay spoilage.
A tip to help keep the sweet banana crisp and garden-fresh is to wrap the stems in plastic as the stalks contain ethylene gas that tenderizes the fruit. The plastic helps trap the gas, creating a barrier that preserves the banana's natural quality and taste. Use a rubber band to secure the cling film but also keeping the plastic wrapped as is, is also just as effective. The fresh fruit can be used to make yummy brown butter banana bread, crumb muffins, cookies, and banana cream pie.