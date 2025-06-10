How Long Do Ripe Bananas Stay Fresh On Your Countertop?

While bananas can be an a-peeling and nutritious snack, they unfortunately don't stay fresh for very long once they are ripe. Once the fruit has turned from green to its eye-catching yellow, it can stay unrefrigerated on the kitchen counter for two to six days, depending on its level of ripeness. For a slightly longer wait time, bananas can be placed in the fridge for five to seven days before they go bad. Bananas can be stored in the freezer for up to six months, however, they are the most tasty when eaten within the first 90 days.

Underripe bananas will be firm to the touch with a starchy and bitter taste. They are green with mild yellow spots and are not yet ready to be consumed. Fresh bananas that have perfectly matured will be pleasantly sweet and higher in sugar. They will also be very soft with a bright yellow hue and a few brown dots. Dark brown to black coloration signifies they are overripe. If the inky-colored banana is leaking, smells fermented, or if mold is present, then its time to toss it. Freezing the fruit should be done when the color is not too dark and some yellow can still be seen. The banana also should not be too mushy.