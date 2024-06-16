For Juicy And Flavorful Corn, Start Grilling Cobs In Foil

There are many good things about summertime, but a couple highlights stand out the most. First, it's the peak of corn season, and second, you can finally take out the grill and fire it up. If you're looking for ways to elevate the flavor and juiciness of your corn, grilling it in tin foil is an excellent choice.

This easy technique comes with several benefits. The enclosure ensures minimal moisture loss, which means the corn gets to steam in its juices, leading to a tender and flavorful result. This also means you can confidently eliminate the need to pre-soak the corn to achieve a juicy texture. Additionally, the foil pouch creates an optimal environment that allows for even cooking, making it easier to produce consistently delicious results.

The preparation process is straightforward, and having the corn wrapped in individual foil packets makes it easy to serve. In case you're planning on cooking the corn away from home, say at a campsite or a friend's place, then it also becomes very convenient to wrap the ears in advance and pop them on the open fire as soon as you reach your destination. Lastly, with this wrapped setup, there's more leeway to try out different ways to season your corn on the cob, from basic salt and butter to more elaborate options like fresh herbs and cheese.