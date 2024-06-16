For Juicy And Flavorful Corn, Start Grilling Cobs In Foil
There are many good things about summertime, but a couple highlights stand out the most. First, it's the peak of corn season, and second, you can finally take out the grill and fire it up. If you're looking for ways to elevate the flavor and juiciness of your corn, grilling it in tin foil is an excellent choice.
This easy technique comes with several benefits. The enclosure ensures minimal moisture loss, which means the corn gets to steam in its juices, leading to a tender and flavorful result. This also means you can confidently eliminate the need to pre-soak the corn to achieve a juicy texture. Additionally, the foil pouch creates an optimal environment that allows for even cooking, making it easier to produce consistently delicious results.
The preparation process is straightforward, and having the corn wrapped in individual foil packets makes it easy to serve. In case you're planning on cooking the corn away from home, say at a campsite or a friend's place, then it also becomes very convenient to wrap the ears in advance and pop them on the open fire as soon as you reach your destination. Lastly, with this wrapped setup, there's more leeway to try out different ways to season your corn on the cob, from basic salt and butter to more elaborate options like fresh herbs and cheese.
The best method for grilling corn on the cob in foil
Begin by shucking the corn, paying attention to remove all the silk threads. Wash the shucked corn and dry it using paper towels. Cut the aluminum foil into sheets large enough to wrap each ear of corn and then place one on each sheet. Before wrapping them up, this is your opportunity to add all the seasonings and flavors you want, including butter, salt, pepper, herbs, and spices. After that, create the foil packets by folding the top flaps together and the side ends inward. The goal is to create a good seal but avoid wrapping the pouch too tightly so there is still space for moisture to build up.
Preheat the grill to medium-high and place the wrapped corn on the grates. Cook it for 15 to 20 minutes, turning the ears occasionally to ensure even cooking. After the time is up, use the fork test to check if the corn is ready. If the fork easily pierces the kernels, you're good to go. Use tongs to remove the corn from the fire and allow it to cool for a few minutes. Once it's safe to touch, unwrap the foil carefully as hot steam is likely to escape from inside the pack. Serve the corn immediately or add it to one of your favorite corn recipes for a hearty dish.