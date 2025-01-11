The Most Flavorful Roast Potatoes Rely On One Simple Tool

If you want flavorful roast potatoes that are fall-off-your-fork tender, there's a simple trick with aluminum foil that you should note. That's right, aluminum foil is the perfect kitchen tool to make your potatoes even tastier. This foil technique is easy: After warming a sheet pan in a preheated oven, add dried potatoes and spices before covering the whole thing with aluminum foil. Not only does this cook the potatoes, but it also traps the flavors in a confined space and locks them in, ensuring that the rosemary, garlic, pepper, and other spices and seasonings permeate throughout. Drying the potatoes well beforehand helps the skin retain its texture.

Advertisement

Remove the foil after about 30 minutes before cooking for another 10, thus completing the process. This results in a flavorful batch of crispy yet tender spuds. The foil allows the potatoes to cook evenly, creating an interior tenderness that makes them buttery soft and easy to cut once finished. Essentially, the aluminum foil creates a barrier in the oven, protecting the food from direct heat to prevent dishes from either burning or overcooking. To create a better balance between browning and retaining moisture, a tenting technique can be used with the foil to allow steam to escape.