How To Prevent Baked Mac And Cheese From Drying Out In The Oven

There's no denying how good and convenient simple baked mac and cheese is as a dish. However, it's so easy for the ingredients, especially the cheese and noodles, to dry out in the oven. To figure out the best way to prevent this from happening, we consulted chef Marcus Woods of Sylvia's Restaurant, which will be featured in the upcoming City Harvest BID event on October 29, 2024 at the Glass House in New York City. This is City Harvest's signature fall event, where attendees get to sample delicious bites and help raise money to feed New Yorkers who face food insecurity.

Woods' recommendation is all about your mac and cheese dish's moisture level. "Whether you are using a cheese sauce or milk make sure that the mixture is very moist before going in the oven," Woods said. This means you may want to add a little more cheese sauce, milk, heavy cream, or even a beaten egg or two to your mac and cheese to keep it nice and wet before baking the dish. Additionally, Woods suggested, "Cover with foil and don't over cook." Even if the dish is adequately moist, the oven with all the hot air circulating can easily dry out the dish and over cook it. The foil will keep the top from becoming too dried or burnt.

