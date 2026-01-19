Garbage Bag Alternatives That Won't Cost You A Penny

When it feels like every price tag in the supermarket is showing a bigger number than you remembered, you might rethink even the most minuscule of purchases. If you want to penny-pinch and reduce plastic waste in your kitchen at the same time, there's one "must-have" item you can feasibly live without: garbage bags. Store-bought bin liners are certainly convenient, but if you think about it, they are the definition of throwing money away. Tons of homeowners have shrunk their weekly spending and ecological footprint by eliminating them in favor of 100% free alternatives.

For replacements, think of the bags you get for free when you buy things at the store or open goods that come packaged in plastic, like bagged greens, loaves of bread, chips, and bulk items like toilet paper. By putting waste inside those bags and tossing them in the bin, you turn single-use plastic scraps into free garbage liners. This same logic can apply to zip-top bags; scraps from mail or online shopping orders; or even empty bags of pet food or litter. Waste collectors should be able to dump your trash in the truck as usual — everything will just be in smaller bags instead of one big sack.

To get even more mileage, reduce your trash output by recycling and composting waste as often as possible. Swapping single-use items for reusable replacements, such as by buying reusable food storage bags, and even creatively upcycling kitchenware can stop your bin from filling up so fast.