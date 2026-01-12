'Under-Seasoned' - Costco's New Pasta Salad Doesn't Live Up To Its Hefty Price Tag
Costco rolled out a new prepared food item at the beginning of January 2026, and some members are not impressed. Its pesto pasta salad features Trottole pasta, arugula, mozzarella pearls, and slow-roasted tomatoes dressed with Kirkland Signature basil pesto. Its hefty price tag of $5.99 a pound is leading some Costco shoppers to think this new prepared food is a total ripoff for how bland the salad is.
In a Reddit post to r/Costco in which a member asked if anyone had tried the new salad, one person responded, "didn't realize it was so expensive (I just looked at $21 for mine). It's fine but feels under seasoned." Another person agreed, saying, "It's so bland it's unappetizing...Waste of $20." One Redditor even complained, "It was so bland I convinced myself I had [COVID]." Not a ringing endorsement of a product that could cost you more than $20. One of the absolute best uses for pesto is to dress up an otherwise bland pasta salad, but in this case, it sounds like even Costco's beloved pesto sauce couldn't save this prepared meal.
Typically, pasta salad gets more flavorful the longer it marinates in its dressing, which makes it even more perplexing that this one is so tasteless. In @discovering_costco's Instagram post highlighting the new product, one person commented, "I loved it. The other 5 people in my house took a bite and said yuck." Members seem to agree that this is a prepared salad you should always skip at Costco. Luckily, if you're craving pesto pasta salad, it isn't that hard to make your own at home.
You might be better off making your own pesto pasta salad at home
With so many negative comments about how bland Costco's new pasta salad is, you might be better off making your own at home. You can even save time by using Kirkland Signature basil pesto instead of homemade pesto sauce. Costco sources the basil for its Kirkland pesto from Genoa, Italy, and at just a little over $11 for a 22-ounce jar, it's a great deal. In addition to pesto sauce, you'll need cherry tomatoes, mozzarella pearls, and fresh arugula. While Costco's salad uses Trottole, a corkscrew-shaped pasta, you can use Rotini, Radiatore, or Cavatappi. Start by roasting your cherry tomatoes for the deepest flavor, then cook the pasta in a pot of salted water.
When your pasta is al dente, drain it and set it aside. Don't rinse the pasta, as that will wash away the starch you need to make the sauce adhere properly to each piece. Instead, put it in a large bowl and toss it lightly with some olive oil to keep the pasta from sticking. Then rinse your arugula in cool water, dry it gently with a clean towel, and rough chop it into bite-sized pieces. Add the arugula, roasted tomatoes, and mozzarella pearls to the bowl with the pasta and dress it with the pesto sauce. Put a lid on the bowl and shake it gently to combine the ingredients. You can top it with some fresh basil if desired. Of course, if you don't want to go through the trouble of making your own, a simple, affordable alternative is to just buy a different prepared pasta salad and give it a bright boost with a dollop of pesto from Costco.