'Under-Seasoned' - Costco's New Pasta Salad Doesn't Live Up To Its Hefty Price Tag

Costco rolled out a new prepared food item at the beginning of January 2026, and some members are not impressed. Its pesto pasta salad features Trottole pasta, arugula, mozzarella pearls, and slow-roasted tomatoes dressed with Kirkland Signature basil pesto. Its hefty price tag of $5.99 a pound is leading some Costco shoppers to think this new prepared food is a total ripoff for how bland the salad is.

In a Reddit post to r/Costco in which a member asked if anyone had tried the new salad, one person responded, "didn't realize it was so expensive (I just looked at $21 for mine). It's fine but feels under seasoned." Another person agreed, saying, "It's so bland it's unappetizing...Waste of $20." One Redditor even complained, "It was so bland I convinced myself I had [COVID]." Not a ringing endorsement of a product that could cost you more than $20. One of the absolute best uses for pesto is to dress up an otherwise bland pasta salad, but in this case, it sounds like even Costco's beloved pesto sauce couldn't save this prepared meal.

Typically, pasta salad gets more flavorful the longer it marinates in its dressing, which makes it even more perplexing that this one is so tasteless. In @discovering_costco's Instagram post highlighting the new product, one person commented, "I loved it. The other 5 people in my house took a bite and said yuck." Members seem to agree that this is a prepared salad you should always skip at Costco. Luckily, if you're craving pesto pasta salad, it isn't that hard to make your own at home.