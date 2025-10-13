Costco Shoppers Think This New Prepared Food Is A Total Ripoff

Spotting a new item at Costco is usually an exciting experience for the store's loyal shoppers, but the latest addition to its lineup of prepared foods has left many customers perplexed. When people first caught sight of the Kirkland Signature Wedge Salad With Bacon & Dressing, it seemed like a tasty, quick meal. Then, they saw the price tag, and the excitement faded. Costco, normally much cheaper than other retailers, is charging $7.49 per pound of wedge salad, which comes out to be between $14 and $17 for the entire prepared meal.

Kirkland Signature Wedge Salad With Bacon & Dressing is really sold as a kit, so the final prepping of the salad is still yours to do. The kit includes four wedges of iceberg lettuce, grape tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, crispy onions, and bacon crumbles. It also comes with a blue cheese dressing. For such a simplistic salad, many Costco goers consider the hefty price tag a total ripoff. As one person wrote in an Instagram comment, "Love Costco but no way I pay 17 bucks for someone to not cut my lettuce." Another said, "Why would someone buy this! Just make it for a fraction of the cost, and you save so much plastic."

Since making your own wedge salad at home would cost significantly less, some people see this kit as incredibly lazy. But others noted that what you're really paying for here is the convenience — and to some, that alone is worth the price tag.