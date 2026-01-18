This Old-School Los Angeles Chinese Restaurant Earned Elvis' Loyalty

Born in Tupelo, Mississippi, many of Elvis' favorite foods were Southern comfort classics like meatloaf, cornbread, and (of course) peanut butter and banana sandwiches. But the singer's palate ranged as widely as his career — army soldier, star of more than 30 movies, and unofficial King of Rock and Roll — and his favorite restaurants spanned the U.S. When Presley was craving Chinese food, he was hitting Los Angeles mainstay the Formosa Cafe.

The Formosa Cafe began serving the Los Angeles community in 1939, four years after Elvis was born. Its convenient location directly across the street from the iconic Samuel Goldwyn Studio (aka "The Lot") on the corner of Santa Monica Boulevard and Formosa Avenue in West Hollywood made the restaurant a regular dining location for the studio's A-List stars — which, according to the Formosa Cafe's official website, included Elvis Presley himself.

In an Instagram post, Formosa Cafe states that Elvis was a regular patron who even had his own booth. You could often find the singer dining at booth six, and (per the lore) he once tipped a waitress with a Cadillac. While we cannot confirm or deny the story's factuality, it paints a voguish scene nonetheless. Shortly before her death, Elvis' daughter Lisa Marie Presley actually celebrated Elvis' would-be 88th birthday at the Formosa, along with Austin Butler and director Baz Luhrmann, who both had a hand in the singer's 2022 biopic, and even sat in booth six.