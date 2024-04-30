9 Restaurants Elvis Presley Loved Across The US

Elvis Presley is most famous for three things: his music, his death, and his diet. His status as The King of Rock and Roll is nearly matched by his reputation as an ardent eater of greasy, homestyle Southern cooking. The food he loved to eat and the distances he traveled to get it made for some of the most infamous Elvis legends.

In general, Elvis loved staying in at Graceland to eat, having his favorite meals prepared at home by his cooks for him and his friends. But that doesn't mean he didn't have restaurants he loved and spots he would come back to again and again. Memphis was the city Elvis called home, and many of his most frequented restaurants are still visited by fans today who want to eat like the King. But he was also on the road often, traveling to California and Las Vegas for performances. Everywhere he went, he would eat, leaving stories of his favorite menu items and spots to sit in his wake. Though Elvis Presley's life was short, it was full of good music, good times, and definitely some good food all over the country.