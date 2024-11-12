15 Chinese Egg Dishes You Should Try At Least Once

Eggs are a staple of cuisines around the world for a reason. They're accessible, affordable, and pretty easy to cook. Plus, there's so much you can do with them! Boiled, scrambled, fried, souffléd — not to mention the hard work eggs do when giving structure to baked goods or emulsifying sauces. The incredible egg, indeed.

It comes as no surprise that eggs feature heavily in Chinese cuisine. Researchers have long believed the domestication of the chicken occurred in Southeast Asia, India or China (the earliest chicken remains were excavated in central Thailand and are estimated to be around 3,500 years old) and where there are chickens, there are eggs.

There are dozens of traditional and American Chinese dishes that highlight eggs, from century eggs to egg foo young, and they're all worth a taste. Chef Calvin Eng — chef and owner of Bonnie's in Williamsburg, Brooklyn and author of the upcoming Cantonese American cookbook "Salt Sugar MSG" — walked us through some of his favorites. From dishes his mom makes to Chinatown must-tries and even some egg dishes you might have to go to China to taste, these are the egg dishes from China you've got to try at least once.

