How To Make Sure The Eggs Are Evenly Distributed In Your Fried Rice

Fluffy, fragrant, and toasty at the edges, a generous helping of egg-fried rice is the perfect way to use up yesterday's leftovers. And though cold rice forms the base of this Chinese favorite, it's the fluffy egg that's the star, lending the dish a scrumptious smoky and savory note. To guarantee that every bite of your fried rice has the perfect ratio of rice to egg follow three simple steps — push the rice to the side of your hot wok, pour your beaten eggs into the space left behind so they puff up, then quickly scramble and toss them into the other ingredients to incorporate using a ladle.

Have your eggs, rice, scallions, and seasonings ready at the side of your cooker before making a start to prevent scorching your eggs in the wok as you search for other ingredients. Indeed, the characteristic design of a wok, coupled with the fierce heat at the very base of the pan, cooks food very quickly so you simply won't have the time to assemble the different elements of your dish during the cooking process itself. Place your ladle beside your ingredients too because you'll need it to loosen any large clumps of rice, enabling the cooked egg to be evenly distributed among the individual grains. Crack your eggs into a separate bowl first and beat them gently with a fork to mix the yolk with the whites so they cook at the same rate and color uniformly.