How To Make Sure The Eggs Are Evenly Distributed In Your Fried Rice
Fluffy, fragrant, and toasty at the edges, a generous helping of egg-fried rice is the perfect way to use up yesterday's leftovers. And though cold rice forms the base of this Chinese favorite, it's the fluffy egg that's the star, lending the dish a scrumptious smoky and savory note. To guarantee that every bite of your fried rice has the perfect ratio of rice to egg follow three simple steps — push the rice to the side of your hot wok, pour your beaten eggs into the space left behind so they puff up, then quickly scramble and toss them into the other ingredients to incorporate using a ladle.
Have your eggs, rice, scallions, and seasonings ready at the side of your cooker before making a start to prevent scorching your eggs in the wok as you search for other ingredients. Indeed, the characteristic design of a wok, coupled with the fierce heat at the very base of the pan, cooks food very quickly so you simply won't have the time to assemble the different elements of your dish during the cooking process itself. Place your ladle beside your ingredients too because you'll need it to loosen any large clumps of rice, enabling the cooked egg to be evenly distributed among the individual grains. Crack your eggs into a separate bowl first and beat them gently with a fork to mix the yolk with the whites so they cook at the same rate and color uniformly.
Why beat the eggs first before adding them to the rice?
If you crack your eggs straight into the wok without beating them you'll end up with fried rice that has little flecks of egg white and bits of yellow instead of a solid scramble throughout; beating the eggs first encourages even cooking and a balanced distribution of protein. Using a large wok with a greater surface area will also aid the even dispersal of eggs because you'll have the space to toss the ingredients together.
To make your fried rice, preheat your wok and add the chilled rice to the smoking oil in the base. Once the rice has warmed through and become toasty, push it to the side to make space for your beaten egg. Add more oil if needed and pour your eggs into the wok; they'll fluff up and swell as they settle for a few seconds, giving them a slightly chewy exterior and soft middle. Next, scramble the eggs quickly with your spatula so they break into small fluffy nuggets or lightly golden chunks depending on your preference. Stir the egg into the hot rice, making sure to break up the bigger rice clumps by cutting through or beating the fragrant mixture with a ladle or spatula. Finally, give the wok a good toss to encourage an even distribution before adding your seasonings. All that's left is to grab your chopsticks and chow down.