This Is The Difference Between Silken Eggs And Scrambled Eggs

If you're a fan of eating eggs for breakfast, you've probably mastered a few basic techniques by now. Most egg lovers can whip them up scrambled or over-easy, but if you're a true aficionado, you may also know how to make them poached, over-medium, soft-boiled, and hard-boiled. But beyond the methods you'd see at a diner in the U.S., there are plenty more to learn, especially when looking at recipes from other countries.

When dipping your toe in techniques from around the world, Chinese silken eggs are a beautiful place to start. We love our scrambled eggs soft and creamy, but this Chinese dish takes a smooth texture to a whole new level. In fact, when you first see silken eggs, you may mistake them for a dessert — but while it's true these bowls look like custards, they're generally consumed as a savory breakfast instead. And once you learn how to make them, you'll find that they actually have very little in common with scrambled eggs. You'll need different tools and ingredients (besides the main one, of course) to whip up Chinese silken eggs, but the results are so velvety smooth, this dish is worth learning how to make.