The Ladle Method To Craft Perfect Homemade Egg Dumplings

Egg dumplings, aka 蛋饺 (dan jiao), are minced meat encased in an omelet-like dumpling wrapper made from beaten egg. Traditionally, the roundness and golden hue of egg dumplings resemble the gold coins of old China, making the dish a symbol of prosperity and a popular treat on Chinese New Year. But, their symbolic importance might not be the only reason why egg dumplings are typically a special occasion food — they're also wicked labor-intensive and time-consuming to make. It's a pretty unforgiving craft.

For starters, egg dumplings are much thinner than jiaozi, the perhaps more popular gyoza-like type of Chinese dumpling. Unlike the flour-based dough of the jiaozi wrapper, egg dumplings are too delicate to be manipulated by hand to shape or seal. They'll fall apart if handled by pretty much any tool stronger than a chopstick. Worse, if you tear the fragile egg dumpling wrapper (which is easy to do), you'll have to scrap it and start again.

Luckily, there's one simple technique that can stave off your egg dumpling woes for good, and all it takes is a ladle. When you think about it technically, an iron ladle doubles as a miniature wok on a long stick. This maneuverability makes the ladle the perfect tool for crafting homemade egg dumplings with ease (or at least, as easily as possible). If you don't own an iron ladle, a stainless steel soup ladle will work here, too — just steer clear of plastic, which won't hold up to the open flame.