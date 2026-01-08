Aldi Is Selling Adorable Stoneware Valentine's Plates And They're A Fraction Of Pottery Barn's Price
Valentine's Day may be a month away, but it's never too early to prepare for the ultimate romantic home-cooked dinner, complete with a gorgeous table setting. Before you spring for the Valentine's display at an expensive furniture store, we recommend heading to Aldi first. The beloved grocery chain is selling adorable 4-packs of heart-shaped plates for just $9.99 each, and they're a dupe for Pottery Barn dishes that cost $30 to $40 more.
Aldi's Crofton Heart Shaped Plates are new for January of 2026 and come in two sweet colorways: creamy ivory and rosy pastel pink. The lovely frilled edge and dotted inner border add a fancy, upscale touch to complete the design. Pottery Barn's Heirloom Scalloped Heart Stoneware Appetizer Plates come in a similar shape and color selection, yet cost $50 for a 4-pack of white plates and $40 for the pink ones. The Aldi version is still sure to make that special someone gasp in delight, and only you have to know that you paid about $2.50 per plate.
At 6½ inches long by 6 inches wide, the Crofton heart-shaped plates are large enough to hold single servings appetizers, entrees, and quintessential Valentine's Day chocolate desserts, without crowding the table so much that there's no room for other romantic touches (say, a vase of flowers or a bottle of the best rosé wine you can find?). We can think of so many ways to use these exquisite Aldi finds.
Aldi's Crofton heart-shaped plates will pretty up your Valentine's recipes in a snap
This isn't the first time Aldi has given customers fancy-looking dishware for an unbeatable value. Previously, Aldi offered festive holiday plates that look expensive but cost only $5, and even sold Le Creuset dupes for a fraction of the price. The chain's all-new heart-shapped plates were first spotted in stores this week and shoppers are already buzzing about them online, so head out and grab a pack now.
These romantic plates will suit all sorts of low-effort, high-romance Valentine's dishes. A carefully-swirled mound of cacio e pepe spaghetti or artfully arranged slices of steak would look particularly lovely when placed in the center of the heart. These dishes are also perfect for a spread of small plates, like crostinis, fresh fruits and veggies, chips and dip, and petit fours. And might we suggest some heart-ception for a special breakfast or dessert? Stack some heart-shaped donuts, pancakes, waffles, or cookies on these plates, and your dining partner will never forget it.
Does your Valentine prefer big treats over small ones? If you'd like to give them an oversized chocolate truffle assortment, charcuterie plate, or heart-shaped pizza pie, Aldi still has you covered. The store is also selling larger platter versions of the Crofton heart plates for $9.99 each. At 13 inches long by 12 inches wide, these bigger dishes are now available in stores alongside their 4-pack counterparts.