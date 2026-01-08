Aldi Is Selling Adorable Stoneware Valentine's Plates And They're A Fraction Of Pottery Barn's Price

Valentine's Day may be a month away, but it's never too early to prepare for the ultimate romantic home-cooked dinner, complete with a gorgeous table setting. Before you spring for the Valentine's display at an expensive furniture store, we recommend heading to Aldi first. The beloved grocery chain is selling adorable 4-packs of heart-shaped plates for just $9.99 each, and they're a dupe for Pottery Barn dishes that cost $30 to $40 more.

Aldi's Crofton Heart Shaped Plates are new for January of 2026 and come in two sweet colorways: creamy ivory and rosy pastel pink. The lovely frilled edge and dotted inner border add a fancy, upscale touch to complete the design. Pottery Barn's Heirloom Scalloped Heart Stoneware Appetizer Plates come in a similar shape and color selection, yet cost $50 for a 4-pack of white plates and $40 for the pink ones. The Aldi version is still sure to make that special someone gasp in delight, and only you have to know that you paid about $2.50 per plate.

At 6½ inches long by 6 inches wide, the Crofton heart-shaped plates are large enough to hold single servings appetizers, entrees, and quintessential Valentine's Day chocolate desserts, without crowding the table so much that there's no room for other romantic touches (say, a vase of flowers or a bottle of the best rosé wine you can find?). We can think of so many ways to use these exquisite Aldi finds.