The Festive Aldi Holiday Plates That Look Expensive But Cost Only $5
Aldi is a one-stop shop for inexpensive food, housewares, and festive items to suit just about every season. It makes getting a jump on your holiday decor easy with a little bit of creative bargain hunting. But of the many must-have finds hitting Aldi shelves this holiday season, its new selection of Merry Moments serving plates that arrived on November 5 will take the guesswork out of searching for wintertime kitchenware at a reasonable price. For only $4.99 per plate, it's a (winter) wonder how these low-priced items look so extravagant.
Don't let the cheap price point fool you, though. These affordable microwave- and dishwasher-safe plates are more than meets the eye when it comes to style and substance. Similar to sourcing a cheap Dollar Tree find that rivals Williams Sonoma's luxe look, Aldi's selection of five wintertime-inspired plates includes two versions of a Christmas tree (in either traditional green or eye-catching pink), a classic brown gingerbread house, a lavender gingerbread house, and a dreamy snowflake.
With dimensions of approximately 9.17 inches x 9.25 inches, these seasonal plates are the perfect serving pieces for a wide variety of your favorite appetizers and other holiday recipes. Taking a closer look, you can easily come up with holiday-themed foods to suit each or get extra creative with your color scheme and food flavor profiles. These inexpensive finds prove that you don't need to spend much to turn your food festive as long as it's made with love.
Tips for using Aldi's holiday plates in your festive feast
With five unique looks to choose from at an especially affordable price, you can simply mix and match your holiday offerings to suit these amazing Aldi kitchen products. Take the two different holiday tree plates, for example. The green version is an obvious choice for a Yuletide charcuterie complete with savory meats and cheese, a complement of fresh herbs, and ornament-inspired cherry tomatoes in a variety of colors. For the pink tree, try a batch of contrasting offerings to your savory green plate. Add a selection of petit fours, dried fruits, nuts, and chocolates for a sweet festive treat.
The snowflake plate is a wonderful choice for sugar cookies, which you can set up alongside a cookie decorating station. Situate plain holiday-shaped sweets on the snowflake plate alongside an array of frosting, candy, sprinkles, and other edible goodies, and let your guests prepare their own version. This would also be a good plate for housing marshmallows, pineapple spears, pretzel sticks, and other similar dippers awaiting their turn in a chocolate fountain.
As for the two different gingerbread house plates, the ideal choice would be to use them for coordinating gingerbread house building. Alternatively, you can turn these delightful plates into a charcuterie chalet or have them house a portion of other favorite appetizers like deviled eggs, ants on a log, or cheese and crackers. The possibilities are limitless, and at Aldi's price of $4.99, you can certainly let your kitchen creativity go wild for winter.