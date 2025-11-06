The Festive Aldi Holiday Plates That Look Expensive But Cost Only $5

Aldi is a one-stop shop for inexpensive food, housewares, and festive items to suit just about every season. It makes getting a jump on your holiday decor easy with a little bit of creative bargain hunting. But of the many must-have finds hitting Aldi shelves this holiday season, its new selection of Merry Moments serving plates that arrived on November 5 will take the guesswork out of searching for wintertime kitchenware at a reasonable price. For only $4.99 per plate, it's a (winter) wonder how these low-priced items look so extravagant.

Don't let the cheap price point fool you, though. These affordable microwave- and dishwasher-safe plates are more than meets the eye when it comes to style and substance. Similar to sourcing a cheap Dollar Tree find that rivals Williams Sonoma's luxe look, Aldi's selection of five wintertime-inspired plates includes two versions of a Christmas tree (in either traditional green or eye-catching pink), a classic brown gingerbread house, a lavender gingerbread house, and a dreamy snowflake.

With dimensions of approximately 9.17 inches x 9.25 inches, these seasonal plates are the perfect serving pieces for a wide variety of your favorite appetizers and other holiday recipes. Taking a closer look, you can easily come up with holiday-themed foods to suit each or get extra creative with your color scheme and food flavor profiles. These inexpensive finds prove that you don't need to spend much to turn your food festive as long as it's made with love.