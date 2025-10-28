The Cheap Dollar Tree Find That Rivals Willams Sonoma's Luxe Look
Who among us hasn't ooh-ed and ahh-ed when browsing through Williams Sonoma's collection of high-end dinnerware, daydreaming of potentially owning one of those elegant pieces? The only thing standing in the way is the gasp-inducing price tag, which can climb well into the hundreds. Thankfully, the style can be recreated at a much lower price point if you know where to look. For example, the $1.50 White Stoneware Dinner Plates with Gold Rims from Dollar Tree are a great dupe for the $68 Pickard Signature Dinner Plates sold at Williams Sonoma.
Cheap Dollar Tree items can completely elevate your kitchen aesthetic. The Stoneware plates look lush and glamorous, without putting a dent in your wallet. They come in the same size as the Williams Sonoma plates, with a nearly identical design, but if one of them accidentally slips out of your hands, you won't be crying bitter tears. Because they're only $1.50 per plate, they're a great choice for hosting, especially if you're organizing a big event and don't want to spend most of the budget on dinnerware. "I bought 20 of these plates with the matching side plates and bowls for a small wedding reception," wrote one reviewer, adding that they later reused them for a Thanksgiving dinner. The only downside of these plates is that they can't go into the dishwasher or the microwave, which sort of cements them as special-occasion plates only.
Styling Dollar Tree dinner plates in a high-end fashion
The Williams Sonoma plates come with a 24-karat gold rim that's hand-painted onto the plates in the United States (the product is otherwise made in Poland). You can put them in a household-grade dishwasher, but can't use any powdered or citrus-based detergents. There's also a chance to order them monogrammed with the initials of your choice, in which case the price per plate jumps to $92. Needless to say, simply placing a plate like that onto the table is luxury enough — and to be entirely fair, we might even hesitate to eat off it.
Dollar Tree's budget version, on the other hand, can use some styling to achieve that high-end, glitzy look. Luckily, the store is a treasure trove of kitchen decor finds. For a uniform style, these dinner plates can be paired with matching mugs and bowls, creating a complete, elegant dining set. For the charger plate, Dollar Tree has several golden options in stock, as well as a clear charger plate with a gold rim. As for the drinks, you can serve them from Etched Lines Highball Glasses, another Williams Sonoma lookalike find.