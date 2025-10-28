The Cheap Dollar Tree Find That Rivals Willams Sonoma's Luxe Look

Who among us hasn't ooh-ed and ahh-ed when browsing through Williams Sonoma's collection of high-end dinnerware, daydreaming of potentially owning one of those elegant pieces? The only thing standing in the way is the gasp-inducing price tag, which can climb well into the hundreds. Thankfully, the style can be recreated at a much lower price point if you know where to look. For example, the $1.50 White Stoneware Dinner Plates with Gold Rims from Dollar Tree are a great dupe for the $68 Pickard Signature Dinner Plates sold at Williams Sonoma.

Cheap Dollar Tree items can completely elevate your kitchen aesthetic. The Stoneware plates look lush and glamorous, without putting a dent in your wallet. They come in the same size as the Williams Sonoma plates, with a nearly identical design, but if one of them accidentally slips out of your hands, you won't be crying bitter tears. Because they're only $1.50 per plate, they're a great choice for hosting, especially if you're organizing a big event and don't want to spend most of the budget on dinnerware. "I bought 20 of these plates with the matching side plates and bowls for a small wedding reception," wrote one reviewer, adding that they later reused them for a Thanksgiving dinner. The only downside of these plates is that they can't go into the dishwasher or the microwave, which sort of cements them as special-occasion plates only.