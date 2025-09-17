The Williams-Sonoma Glassware Look-Alike You Can Find Right At Dollar Tree
Williams-Sonoma is known for having gorgeous, timeless products. While some of its best kitchen tools cost $50 or less, others can be a bit on the pricey side. If you covet certain items from its catalogue but can't afford them, you're probably always on the lookout for a good dupe — and one of our favorites comes from the Dollar Tree, one of the best stores to shop at for affordable glassware.
Dollar Tree has highball glasses that look almost identical to Williams-Sonoma's Modern Optic Highball Glasses. While Williams-Sonoma's version sells for $87.80 for a set of four, Dollar Tree's " Etched Lines" glasses are only $1.50 each. With their elegant vertical ribs, they look far more expensive than they are, and at that price, they're inexpensive to replace if you break one.
Highball glasses are tall, narrow glasses that are meant to be used for mixed drinks and cocktails that contain a higher proportion of ice and mixer to liquor. Bartenders use highball glasses for drinks like highballs, bloody marys, mojitos, or dark and stormy cocktails.
More essentials to look for at the Dollar Tree
If you're planning a party, you don't necessarily have to spend a lot of money on decorations and supplies. In addition to affordable glassware, the Dollar Tree has plenty of party hosting essentials that range from $1.25 to $7.00. You'll find vinyl and disposable tablecloths in a wide range of colors (and often holiday or seasonal patterns), as well as matching plastic silverware, paper plates, and napkins. Some locations even have a diverse selection of artificial flowers, floral wire and foam, LED candles, and seasonal decor — everything you need to make a festive centerpiece for your party table.
The store has a huge selection of plasticware, which can protect your guests from accidents involving broken glass. You'll also find a wide range of serving supplies, including drinkware, bowls, trays and platters, foil pans, and serving utensils. One fun dollar store find that adds a touch of class to every party is plastic stemless wine glasses. Decorate these with food-safe markers or paint, or let your guests put their names on their glasses.