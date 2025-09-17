The Williams-Sonoma Glassware Look-Alike You Can Find Right At Dollar Tree

Williams-Sonoma is known for having gorgeous, timeless products. While some of its best kitchen tools cost $50 or less, others can be a bit on the pricey side. If you covet certain items from its catalogue but can't afford them, you're probably always on the lookout for a good dupe — and one of our favorites comes from the Dollar Tree, one of the best stores to shop at for affordable glassware.

Dollar Tree has highball glasses that look almost identical to Williams-Sonoma's Modern Optic Highball Glasses. While Williams-Sonoma's version sells for $87.80 for a set of four, Dollar Tree's " Etched Lines" glasses are only $1.50 each. With their elegant vertical ribs, they look far more expensive than they are, and at that price, they're inexpensive to replace if you break one.

Highball glasses are tall, narrow glasses that are meant to be used for mixed drinks and cocktails that contain a higher proportion of ice and mixer to liquor. Bartenders use highball glasses for drinks like highballs, bloody marys, mojitos, or dark and stormy cocktails.