This Fun Dollar Store Find Adds A Touch Of Class To Every Party
It's a smart move to get your go-to party-hosting hacks down pat. How can you up your game and put on a shindig your guests will talk about for months, but without adding stress, work, or a bigger budget to your plans? Sometimes, the secret is as easy as something like decor or serveware. One of the easiest game-changers, in fact, is picking up mini stemless wine glasses from the dollar store.
Plastic stemless wine glasses are one of our favorite party-hosting essentials available at Dollar Tree, and they make a major impact. They're an elegant alternative to more of a Solo-cup style. They'll add sophistication and an elevated look to your table. Without them, you might think you have to use actual wine glasses for a classier vibe, but most of us certainly don't have enough to host 20 or 30 people. Think of the dish-washing, too, and the likelihood of breaking glasses in all of the hubbub. Buying actual glassware just for a party is costly, and what do you do with all those glasses post-celebration? Comparatively, you can a get six-pack of plastic mini stemless glasses at Dollar Tree for $2.00 — a true bargain for a party-spread upgrade.
How to elevate your parties with plastic stemless glasses
Stemless glasses are already a smart move for a party, especially outdoors, considering how much more delicate stemware is. If you're worried about plastic not being up to par for your wine, fear not: It won't affect the flavors or aromas of your reds, whites, or rosés. Even if you're planning to host a wine-tasting party, these plastic glasses are up to the task.
There are all kinds of different plastic stemless glasses out there featuring different colors or designs, but these tend to be pricier. If you're the crafty type, though, the basic dollar store iterations are a snap to decorate. Just make sure to completely cover the inside and top — anywhere wine goes and where your guests will sip from — and you can add paint or glitter. Try, for example, to use glitter pens to mark glasses with your guests' intitials, helping them keep track of their drinks throughout the event.
These glasses are a stylish look and easy match for beverages beyond wine too. They're great for nuanced beers like Belgian ales, an elegant choice for dinner parties. They work for mocktails, punches and batched cocktails, and fruity red or floral white sangria. Just remember that beverages in stemless glasses warm a bit more quickly because our hands are around them rather than the stems — figure out how much ice you'll need for your party and keep drinks and glasses chilled.