This Fun Dollar Store Find Adds A Touch Of Class To Every Party

Stemless glasses are already a smart move for a party, especially outdoors, considering how much more delicate stemware is. If you're worried about plastic not being up to par for your wine, fear not: It won't affect the flavors or aromas of your reds, whites, or rosés. Even if you're planning to host a wine-tasting party, these plastic glasses are up to the task.

There are all kinds of different plastic stemless glasses out there featuring different colors or designs, but these tend to be pricier. If you're the crafty type, though, the basic dollar store iterations are a snap to decorate. Just make sure to completely cover the inside and top — anywhere wine goes and where your guests will sip from — and you can add paint or glitter. Try, for example, to use glitter pens to mark glasses with your guests' intitials, helping them keep track of their drinks throughout the event.

These glasses are a stylish look and easy match for beverages beyond wine too. They're great for nuanced beers like Belgian ales, an elegant choice for dinner parties. They work for mocktails, punches and batched cocktails, and fruity red or floral white sangria. Just remember that beverages in stemless glasses warm a bit more quickly because our hands are around them rather than the stems — figure out how much ice you'll need for your party and keep drinks and glasses chilled.