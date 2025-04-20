12 Stores To Buy Affordable Glassware: Where To Shop For The Best Deals
Shopping for glassware can be pretty overwhelming. With tons of homeware stores out there, endless ads on Instagram, and different trends that pop up, you might not know where to look to get glassware that's actually affordable. There are many popular stores that people gravitate toward when they're looking for nice glassware, like Williams Sonoma or Bloomingdale's. While both stores carry nice and unique glassware, you'll be looking at spending over $100 for a full set.
We've combed through a large number of different shops to find places to get affordable glassware and found 12 different options that will cover all of your needs. For more information about our methodology of how we picked the stores, please read our longer explanation at the end of the article. Whether you need glasses for wine, whiskey, or cocktails, regular drinking glasses, pint glasses, or something else, you should be able to find them in these stores for under $60 a set. We also made sure to include stores that carry basic glass items that every kitchen may need, as well as stores that have interesting items to add pizzazz to your kitchen cabinets. Please note that any prices mentioned were accurate at the time that the article was written.
Wayfair
Wayfair is a store that's mainly online, with only one physical location in the country. The company began as an online homeware store, selling everything that you could possibly need to furnish and decorate your house, apartment, and even office. Wayfair has an overwhelmingly large selection glassware selection across various price points, so you should be able to find options within your budget range.
If you need basic drinking glasses for everyday use, you can easily get a 16-piece set for under $35. For a more ornate option, like colored goblet glasses that have elaborate designs, you'll only be paying around $34 for a set of four, but it's just under $25 when on sale. If you need wine glasses, Wayfair has tons of four-piece sets that range from about $25 to $50 and many look extremely elegant and expensive.
T.J. Maxx
T.J. Maxx attracts bargain shoppers every single day, especially if they're interested in snagging name-brand items without having to pay the price. Although the store is mainly known for its clothing, there is a sizable houseware section that can get you just about anything you need for your home. You can shop T.J. Maxx products online; however, when you go into a local store, you may come across completely different items that you didn't see on the website. Overall, the selection at T.J. Maxx isn't as curated as what you may see in other stores that carry glassware, but you will still most likely find what you need.
We think T.J. Maxx is especially great for picking up unique pieces of glassware. The store tends to carry glasses that are made with interesting shapes and lively, colorful designs. For example, there is a set of wine glasses that have a flower and bird wrapped around the stem of the glass – it's only $24.99 for a set of two. Another set that stands out is a two-piece martini glass set for $12.99 that has a gold rim, textured stem, and swirl detailing on the glass. For special and affordable pieces, try T.J. Maxx.
Target
Target is a fan-favorite store that carries just about anything that you could need. Whether you love to take advantage of the pick-up option for groceries, the endless technology supply, or the enticing homeware section — we're right there with you. Target carries lots of different brands, including its own, Threshold, which can be quite affordable.
When reviewing the glassware that's available at Target, we noticed that there are a good amount of basic sets to fill out your kitchen cabinets, as well as trendy options to add a little flair to your collection. If you need basic glass tumblers, for example, it costs about $5 per 16.5-ounce glass. If you're in the market for colored, elegant cocktail glasses, you can grab them for about $7 each.
There are countless options for sets as well, like an ornate set of rocks glasses that have a diamond-shaped embossed exterior. For a set of four, it only costs $50, and that's before any sale prices kick in, which can bring it down to $35. Target is also known to carry a wide selection of mugs, many of which are stylish and trendy. Threshold has a line of mugs that have comical, heartwarming, and cute sayings or words on them, and those generally cost about $7. You can also get basic, one-color mugs to create a set for about $3 apiece.
Walmart
Walmart is another one-stop shop that can end up saving you a lot of money. With deals that go on throughout the store on a daily basis, it's always worth it to check out the Walmart home section when you need new items. Whether you're shopping online or in person, the chain carries just about any style of glassware that you might need.
Walmart has you covered with everything from wine glasses to pint glasses to mugs, all for well below $50 for a set. For just under $10, you can get a set of eight 16-ounce glasses that have a modern, curved shape. Prefer goblet-shaped drinking glasses? For $34.99, you can get a 12-piece set of 16.25-ounce glasses. Now that you've got your basic needs covered, you can dive into the more distinct and individualistic glasses. If you're looking for a set to use for summer cocktails, you can buy a collection of six 20-ounce glasses that come with a bright blue tortoise shell design for just under $30.
World Market
For a specialty retailer, head to World Market to search through a lot of exciting finds. Many people visit here to grab an international treat from its Christmas Marketplace, however, there are other reasons to stop by — like for the glassware. While World Market carries basics when it comes to glassware, the real reason you should come here is for ornate, captivating, and fun options for a low price. For example, there's a collection that's made from recycled glassware, making the design a color-filled, one-of-a-kind piece of art. The collection has a shot glass, a glass for a double old fashioned, and a margarita glass. The cost is $31.97 for all three pieces.
Another less-than-basic set that the store carries is an art deco glassware collection, where each glass has a 1920s design with a gold rim. For a mixing glass, highball glass, and a double old fashioned glass in this collection, your total would be $29.97. There are many more unique finds to explore at World Market when it comes to glassware, so this is a great place to shop if you're looking for something that'll stand out. You can also grab some basic bar glasses for around $3 apiece or crystal red wine glasses for $6.99 each.
IKEA
When you're moving to a new place, IKEA is one of the first places that almost anyone checks. Whether you shop online or go in person (which we recommend if you want to try out the famous food court), the odds are that you're going to find anything that you could need for your home. IKEA is a heavy hitter when it comes to glassware, specifically because it carries almost any style in various quantities for a completely reasonable price.
Let's start with everyday, regular drinking glasses. At IKEA, you can get a simple 12-ounce glass for just under $1 each. If you want sleek, clear, 14-ounce glasses, you can get a pack of six for just $9.99. For wine glasses, you can get a nice-looking six-pack for just $14.99. Specialty drink glasses are a bit more expensive but are still affordable when compared to other stores. A martini glass, for example, will cost about $6.99 each. Interested in a set of brandy glasses? For a four-pack, it'll cost you $19.99. Overall, we recommend heading to IKEA if you want to buy a large amount of glassware, as you will get the most bang for your buck.
Marshalls
Marshalls is another store where bargain shoppers go to live in their glory. With quality items like clothing, beauty, and, of course, homeware, it's a one-stop shop for tons of things that may be on your list. One of the obvious reasons to shop at Marshalls for glassware is for the low prices, but it also has a decent amount of exciting and individualistic glasses.
When browsing online, we came across tons of items that were complete bargains. For example, a two-piece set of stemless wine glasses that are hand-painted with a colorful flower design costs just $12.99. We can just imagine pouring our favorite rose wine into these glasses on a warm summer day, making the experience all the better with adorable glasses. Another standout to us was a four-pack of glasses that come with a lid and straw, most likely meant for iced coffee. These glasses have a hand-painted bee design on the outside, which makes them extra exciting. For four of the iced coffee glasses, it would only cost $19.99.
The online store at Marshalls will generally have fewer options than what you can find in-store. Because of this, we recommend making the trip if you have one close by. We wouldn't say that it's a great place to shop if you need a lot of basic glassware, but if you're looking for something fun, Marshall's offers a great price.
Anthropologie
While Anthropologie may not be the cheapest store to shop at when it comes to homeware, we were surprised to see that the prices of its glassware were actually reasonable. Many of the glasses sold at Anthropologie are well-made and pieces of art in their own right. They've become quite popular on TikTok, as we've seen tons of its items going viral on the app. Whether you are shopping in person or online, you'll be impressed with Anthropologie's glassware selection.
There are a good amount of different collections that have the same design and style done across a variety of glass shapes; that way, you can keep some uniformity in your glassware collection. One collection is called Zaza Lustered and has a textured glass design that refracts light, giving it a subtle rainbow effect. There is a gold rim on each glass as well. Most sets of four in this collection cost around $56. While this price is a bit more expensive than the other stores we've covered, these are specialty pieces that are still a reasonable price, given the quality and design. On average, many four-piece collections at Anthropologie will cost you between $56 and $72. If you are in the market for something well-made and stylish, we think that this is a great place to look.
Zara Home
When it comes to glassware, Zara Home may not be on many people's radar — and we're here to tell you that it definitely should be. Everything at Zara Home is curated in a way that matches a specific vibe and aesthetic. The website itself is almost reminiscent of a fashion magazine, and you may notice that lots of the products look like items that you'd see in a celebrity's home or an upscale hotel's decor.
The glassware sold at Zara Home gives off a sophisticated and elevated vibe. There are great basics available, but they aren't boring in the slightest. While there are indeed a lot of plain glass items, the shapes make them different from what you'd find at other stores. For example, there is a clear, crystalline wine glass that is almost in the shape of a perfect cylinder. The sleek design makes the glass look more expensive than it is — and it's only priced at $10.90. Beyond drinking glasses, Zara Home carries a variety of glass decanters, storage containers, and pitchers. Most of those items cost around $35, which is a great price for a large glass piece. You can even get a set of two wine glasses that come with a crystal decanter for the low price of $39.90.
Amazon
Many of us depend on Amazon for everyday things like groceries from Amazon Fresh, toiletries, electronics, and even items for your home. What you may not know is that it has a great selection of glassware, many of which can be shipped to you within just a few days (if you have Amazon Prime, that is). Amazon has an endless amount of options when it comes to glassware, so we're just going to highlight a few things that you can find.
For basic 13-ounce drinking glasses, you can get a set of six sleek, plainly designed highball glasses for just $22.95 ($34.95 when not on sale). For something with a little pizzazz, you can get a set of colored glasses that have a more unique shape to them for $39.99. There are a good amount of enticing stylish items on Amazon as well, like rocks glasses that have a blue ribbon impression designed within the glass. For a set of eight, it'll cost you $36.99. Overall, as you peruse Amazon's glassware offerings, you will see many different items that are priced between $20 and $40, and most of these are sets of at least six glasses.
Crate and Barrel
Many people may dismiss Crate and Barrel when shopping on a budget, mainly because a lot of its homeware can teeter on the more expensive side. Surprisingly, when it comes to glassware, there are a good amount of options that are priced right on par with the other stores we've covered so far. Crate and Barrel has everything from wine glass sets to cocktail glasses to regular drinking glasses and more. While the store carries many basic types of glassware, there are some interesting ones you'll want to check out as well. There's a champagne glass, for example, that has an extremely modern design to it.
It doesn't have a thin stem, but instead, there is a thick glass base that has the appearance of bubbles within it. This stand-out piece is $14.95 per glass, but it's $11.95 on sale. There is a large amount of old fashioned glasses available; some are more modern, and others have a vintage flair. On average, each glass is mainly priced between $2.50 and $12.95, depending on the style you choose. If you're a big fan of making your own old fashioned cocktail, this is a great place to look for a vehicle for your drink. If you're in the market for a set of martini glasses, you can get a set of eight v-shaped martini glasses that are sleek, dishwasher safe, and expensive looking – just for $45.95 (or $36.68 on sale). Other sets of glassware are a bit more expensive, but luckily, the prices are still generally below $100.
Pottery Barn
Pottery Barn has always had a reputation for selling items that aren't necessarily trendy. Instead, they are timeless, high-quality, and traditional. Because of this, some might think that the glassware will be priced highly — but that isn't the case. Although we love the store's basic glassware options, we want to focus on some of its unique offerings. One set that Pottery Barn sells is the Stewart Plaid Glassware Collection, which includes champagne flutes or glasses for your old fashioned, highball, or martini. They all have a design of a plaid pattern that is embossed into the glass. For sets of four glasses, it costs $48. The collection also has a decanter, strainer, and ice bucket.
For a more elegant collection, there is the Monique Lhuillier Tatum Glassware Collection. These glasses have a slightly ribbed texture, with a gold rim and uniquely delicate shapes. You can get champagne flutes, wine glasses, tumblers, or coupes, all of which cost $29.50 for a set of two. There is also a matching pitcher that is only $34.50. Pottery Barn is the place to go if you want a special collection that will get you matching glassware in a variety of shapes, all without breaking the bank completely.
Methodology
When deciding which stores to include in this article, we first took a look at the stores on the market that were a bit more expensive. We noticed that there were stores that were selling glassware sets for over $60 on average, with some reaching over $100. Everyone's definition of "cheap" may vary, so for the purpose of this article, we aimed to find stores that sold glassware collections for under $60 (or somewhere around $10 per glass when sold individually).
Glassware that's crafted uniquely, with special designs or shapes, will cost a bit more than basic sets. We took that into account as well and shared all of the possible options that are sold at each store and what their prices were. From our research online, this list encapsulates many stores in which you can find high-quality glassware for a price that won't cost an arm and a leg.