12 Stores To Buy Affordable Glassware: Where To Shop For The Best Deals

Shopping for glassware can be pretty overwhelming. With tons of homeware stores out there, endless ads on Instagram, and different trends that pop up, you might not know where to look to get glassware that's actually affordable. There are many popular stores that people gravitate toward when they're looking for nice glassware, like Williams Sonoma or Bloomingdale's. While both stores carry nice and unique glassware, you'll be looking at spending over $100 for a full set.

We've combed through a large number of different shops to find places to get affordable glassware and found 12 different options that will cover all of your needs. For more information about our methodology of how we picked the stores, please read our longer explanation at the end of the article. Whether you need glasses for wine, whiskey, or cocktails, regular drinking glasses, pint glasses, or something else, you should be able to find them in these stores for under $60 a set. We also made sure to include stores that carry basic glass items that every kitchen may need, as well as stores that have interesting items to add pizzazz to your kitchen cabinets. Please note that any prices mentioned were accurate at the time that the article was written.