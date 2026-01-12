The Types Of Grits You Need To Know About For Down-Home Southern Cooking

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Venture too far out of the Southern U.S. and grits quickly disappear from restaurant menus and grocery store shelves alike, but for a significant portion of the country this corn product is not just a staple of the breakfast table, but a dish with a spot at any meal. At its core, grits is just a porridge of ground corn cooked until soft. It is a simple, basic dish that is central to kitchens in the South, but which has existed in the Americas since well before the concept of "Southern cuisine."

Corn was first domesticated around 10,000 years ago by native peoples in what is now southern Mexico, and by the time the first Europeans arrived, it was a staple crop throughout much of North America. There isn't a whole lot of food history that dates back quite that far, but grinding grains and cooking them into porridge is a simple and universal food preparation, as evidenced by its presence in cultures around the world. As such, it stands to reason that grits in some form have likely been a staple dish in the Americas for thousands of years.

Over time, of course, the methods by which corn is made into grits have changed, with a proliferation of different techniques and styles. When it comes to picking the right grain for your Southern-style menu, a bit of knowledge about the various flavors, textures, and preparation methods of these different types of grits — as well as the best ingredients to elevate them — can make a world of difference.