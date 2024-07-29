Give Your Grits A New Twist By Adding Sweet Potato Puree
Grits are a uniquely Southern side item, one so good that they even won the favor of the decidedly non-Southern titular lawyer in the film "My Cousin Vinny." Though similar to polenta, grits are traditionally viewed as a breakfast item, cooked with generous amounts of butter, and drizzled with sweet toppings, such as maple syrup or honey, and savory ones, such as gravy and eggs. That said, grits shouldn't just be relegated to the morning meal as they are a staple in dishes like our old-fashioned shrimp and grits – nor should they exclusively be cooked rather plainly. Adding in new and unusual ingredients can give untold dimensions to grits, and one of our favorites is another Southern staple: sweet potatoes.
Sweet potato puree bursts with earthy sweetness and vibrant color. Often seen on its own and similarly adorned with butter and maybe a hint of additional sweetness, this orange mash often graces the Thanksgiving table. But, stir it into a pot of creamy grits and the result is more than the sum of its parts. The grits provide the sunny sweetness of corn as well as a satisfying texture while the sweet potato puree adds a velvety mouthfeel and sugary depth.
Grits and sweet potato puree make a simple and incredibly functional combo
This is one of those tips that is divine not just for the flavors that are unlocked but also for how simple it is. For the grits, cook them as you normally would, using water or stock depending on your desire, or even whip up our classic creamy grits. The sweet potatoes should be peeled and boiled until fully tender. Drain them, but reserve a bit of the cooking liquid, and mash or use a food mill to create an evenly smooth puree. If the puree is too dry, add back in a bit of the cooking liquid to thin it out. The puree can then be folded into the grits. Quantities for this are highly subjective. A majority of grits will have a ruddy orange color and a tinge of sweetness; a preponderance of sweet potato puree will be deeply marigold with a pronounced, silky sweetness.
Once you've landed on the perfect combination of grits and sweet potato puree, you may be wondering how to deploy it. Well, in keeping with the underlying theme, you can really move in any direction. This would make for a solid breakfast side, either with salty, savory breakfast meats such as bacon, sausage, or ham or as the starchy base for a vegetarian breakfast bowl heaping with sauteed greens and a jammy soft-boiled egg. Or, break free from breakfast and use it as a foundation for cheesy grits that pair perfectly with sweet scallops.