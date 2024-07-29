Give Your Grits A New Twist By Adding Sweet Potato Puree

This is one of those tips that is divine not just for the flavors that are unlocked but also for how simple it is. For the grits, cook them as you normally would, using water or stock depending on your desire, or even whip up our classic creamy grits. The sweet potatoes should be peeled and boiled until fully tender. Drain them, but reserve a bit of the cooking liquid, and mash or use a food mill to create an evenly smooth puree. If the puree is too dry, add back in a bit of the cooking liquid to thin it out. The puree can then be folded into the grits. Quantities for this are highly subjective. A majority of grits will have a ruddy orange color and a tinge of sweetness; a preponderance of sweet potato puree will be deeply marigold with a pronounced, silky sweetness.

Once you've landed on the perfect combination of grits and sweet potato puree, you may be wondering how to deploy it. Well, in keeping with the underlying theme, you can really move in any direction. This would make for a solid breakfast side, either with salty, savory breakfast meats such as bacon, sausage, or ham or as the starchy base for a vegetarian breakfast bowl heaping with sauteed greens and a jammy soft-boiled egg. Or, break free from breakfast and use it as a foundation for cheesy grits that pair perfectly with sweet scallops.