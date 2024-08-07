Corn Stock Is The Key Ingredient For The Absolute Best Grits

Grits are a popular breakfast component in the southern United States and can be made quite simply with butter, salt, and black pepper. Like most dishes, there are many chef-worthy ingredients to improve grits like shredded cheese and a dash of hot sauce. But no matter what goes in the pot, you must use some liquid to boil the grits into the creamy dish that you take a bite of. That liquid is usually water, but there's a strong case to boil the grits in corn stock for more flavor.

This technique is similar to when you boil rice in vegetable or chicken stock to give the grain more flavor. If you don't know, grits are made of ground corn, so corn stock will enhance the flavor that's already present. It's a good option because other stocks might take away from the flavor of the grits. Corn stock also keeps the dish vegetarian-friendly compared to beef, chicken, or ham, which you might be tempted to use for grits. This option is even more ideal if you plan to make grits from scratch because you'll use the cobs to prevent waste.