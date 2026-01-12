The Trader Joe's Potato Chip Dupe That Actually Beats The Original
Trader Joe's has a wide selection of chips, and unsurprisingly, classic potato chips make up a large percentage of it. Many Trader Joe's potato chips are dupes for name brands at a fraction of the cost. But, the one that actually beats the original is the Ode to the Classic Potato Chip. They should really be called Ode to Lay's Original Potato Chips, since that's clearly what TJ's was going for when they engineered this perfectly light, crispy, and salty chip. Lay's is an iconic name and remains one of the most popular chip brands on the market, according to our ranking. The delicate crunch, thinness, and simple yet perfectly earthy saltiness of the original Lay's is the winning texture and flavor combination.
These chips have a buttery and earthy flavor with just the right amount of saltiness to bring out that potato-y richness. Likewise, the flavor of Trader Joe's Ode to the Classic Potato Chip felt a little more natural than an oily bag of Lay's, while also delivering the same addictively crunchy yet melt-in-your mouth crisp you'd expect. Not only does TJ's surpass Lay's on the taste and texture front, but a bag of Ode to the Classic Potato Chips is one of the best snacks under 5$ available at Trader Joe's — a family-sized bag costs $2.99, a far cry from a family bag of Lay's potato chips, which retails for over $7 at Walmart. Suffice it to say, Ode to the Classic Potato Chip is a potato product at Trader Joe's worth buying.
More rave reviews for Trader Joe's Ode to the Classic Potato Chip
Trader Joe's customers left glowing reviews for the Ode to the Classic Potato Chip, deeming it store-brand potato chips that more than live up to the hype. As one Redditor enthused, "These are better than any other plain potato chip I've ever had — I feel like they're less greasy than Lay's. Truly the bomb." And yet, another Reddit user was somehow even more complimentary of Trader Joe's version to the detriment of Lay's by arguing that the Ode to the Classic Potato chip is "like if Lays tasted like an actual potato and not just a chip." A review from Sporked also made mention of the potato-forward flavor of the Trader Joe's potato chips, which they agreed was better than the more oil-forward flavor of Lay's.
One Redditor pointed out that these chips maintain their form despite a delicate crunch, admitting, "I've never opened a chip bag to see so many whole chips and not a big pile of crumbs." Plus, considering it's less than half the price of Lay's, Ode to the Classic Potato Chip are also better value for money. Alongside their more than perfect Lay's dupe, Trader Joe's is also a treasure trove of unique delicacies that you can pair with your potato chips. Trader Joe's dip selection provides a wealth of pairings to spice up plain old potato chips. The garlic spread, buffalo chicken dip and vegan tzatziki are among our go-to favorites.