Trader Joe's has a wide selection of chips, and unsurprisingly, classic potato chips make up a large percentage of it. Many Trader Joe's potato chips are dupes for name brands at a fraction of the cost. But, the one that actually beats the original is the Ode to the Classic Potato Chip. They should really be called Ode to Lay's Original Potato Chips, since that's clearly what TJ's was going for when they engineered this perfectly light, crispy, and salty chip. Lay's is an iconic name and remains one of the most popular chip brands on the market, according to our ranking. The delicate crunch, thinness, and simple yet perfectly earthy saltiness of the original Lay's is the winning texture and flavor combination.

These chips have a buttery and earthy flavor with just the right amount of saltiness to bring out that potato-y richness. Likewise, the flavor of Trader Joe's Ode to the Classic Potato Chip felt a little more natural than an oily bag of Lay's, while also delivering the same addictively crunchy yet melt-in-your mouth crisp you'd expect. Not only does TJ's surpass Lay's on the taste and texture front, but a bag of Ode to the Classic Potato Chips is one of the best snacks under 5$ available at Trader Joe's — a family-sized bag costs $2.99, a far cry from a family bag of Lay's potato chips, which retails for over $7 at Walmart. Suffice it to say, Ode to the Classic Potato Chip is a potato product at Trader Joe's worth buying.