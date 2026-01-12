Why Quality Matters More When You're Making Iced Coffee With Instant Coffee
Iced coffee is a morning must for most people. However, those regular trips to Starbucks, your favorite local coffee shop, or even making it from pricey beans at home may not be doing your wallet any favors. Luckily, you don't have to cut iced coffee out of your life cold turkey to save a couple of bucks; you can just switch to a thriftier and more convenient alternative: instant coffee.
Instant coffee has gotten a bad rap over the years, and there are certainly some bad brands out there. But there are just as many tasty, well-caffeinated offerings that will simplify the process of making iced coffee — since you don't have to wait for cold brew or water down hot coffee with ice in order to chill it. Plus, it's a great for travelers, as you can have a coffee ready to go in no time.
That said, if you are going to go the instant coffee route, be sure to do your research and select a high-quality brand, as there's no room for off-putting flavors to hide in a plain black iced coffee. If your granules are bland, old, stale, or just lacking depth, you will be able to tell — so rather than relying on hacks to make it drinkable, you should choose your instant coffee brand wisely.
Quality that you can taste, and directions you should follow
Besides using a tasty and high-quality instant coffee, you'll also want to make sure you read the directions for how to dissolve the coffee into your drink. Some brands are only hot soluble, which means they have to be mixed with hot liquid in order to dissolve correctly. But, you don't have to use hot water for the entire drink and risk watering the rest of the beverage down.
Instead of making a full cup of hot instant coffee and waiting for it to cool, mix the recommended serving of granules with half the amount of hot water the directions call for and pour it into your cup of ice and chilled water. Some instant iced coffee can be mixed with cold water directly, so be sure to read your package instructions to ensure your beverage is smooth.
Even if you don't have access to the best brand of instant coffee, you can mask off-putting flavors with syrups, creamers, and more. For instance, you can add horchata to your iced coffee for a cozy sip, or drizzle some maple syrup for a sweet and oaky twist that will breathe life into the most mediocre of instant coffees. If you're a black iced coffee drinker, however, stick with the best.