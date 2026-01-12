Why Quality Matters More When You're Making Iced Coffee With Instant Coffee

Iced coffee is a morning must for most people. However, those regular trips to Starbucks, your favorite local coffee shop, or even making it from pricey beans at home may not be doing your wallet any favors. Luckily, you don't have to cut iced coffee out of your life cold turkey to save a couple of bucks; you can just switch to a thriftier and more convenient alternative: instant coffee.

Instant coffee has gotten a bad rap over the years, and there are certainly some bad brands out there. But there are just as many tasty, well-caffeinated offerings that will simplify the process of making iced coffee — since you don't have to wait for cold brew or water down hot coffee with ice in order to chill it. Plus, it's a great for travelers, as you can have a coffee ready to go in no time.

That said, if you are going to go the instant coffee route, be sure to do your research and select a high-quality brand, as there's no room for off-putting flavors to hide in a plain black iced coffee. If your granules are bland, old, stale, or just lacking depth, you will be able to tell — so rather than relying on hacks to make it drinkable, you should choose your instant coffee brand wisely.