The Instant Coffee Brand To Avoid Buying At All Costs
It's the moment of the day that many of us dream of: When you bring a steaming hot mug to your lips and enjoy that very first sip of freshly brewed coffee. But imagine that first taste being bitter and underwhelming — that's the reality with one instant coffee brand that you should avoid at all costs: Maxwell House Original Roast. Despite its long-standing presence in American households, Maxwell House fails to deliver on the rich, smooth coffee experience it promises.
In an extensive taste test and ranking of nine instant coffee brands, Tasting Table's experts put Maxwell House at the bottom of the pile for taste, aroma, ease of dissolving, and overall satisfaction. The brand proudly advertises its coffee as "full-bodied," "smooth," "delicious," and "good to the last drop" with packaging that promises a rich aroma and strong flavor profile. However, the reality in the cup tells a different story. The disappointment starts right when you open the jar and are hit with an overpowering, chemical-like aroma that translates into a lackluster flavor.
Better instant coffee options
Maxwell House Original Roast, labeled as being in the medium range, tastes burned and leaves an unpleasant aftertaste behind, which is the last thing you want in the morning. And while the grounds dissolve relatively easily, an unpleasant sludge remains at the bottom of the cup no matter how much you stir. That being said, Maxwell House is one of the most popular coffee brands out there and it has many positive reviews online from loyal customers.
Though Maxwell House's instant coffee fell short of our standards, everyone's palate is different and the coffee might be well-suited in a blended iced coffee, where the granules are mixed with other ingredients. However, coffee enthusiasts in search of a good instant brand would be better off exploring the many alternatives out there like Mount Hagen or Pilon (both available on Amazon), which were our top picks. Both offer a superior taste, aroma, and overall experience that will leave your taste buds — and energy levels — thanking you.