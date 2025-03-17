The Big Brand Behind The Absolute Best Flavored Instant Coffee

Whether diehard French press users would admit it or not, instant coffee is a workhorse that totally gets the job done. But add a hint of flavoring into the mix, and your convenience-centric brew gets a little "instant" je ne sais quoi. In our ranking of the 12 best flavored instant coffees, we ranked Dunkin' Cold Caramel as the best. The main reason that Dunkin' Cold Caramel instant coffee beat out other popular instant coffee brands like Nescafé was due to its desirable flavor and texture.

Most importantly, we found that it had the perfect balance of coffee and caramel flavors. The only ingredients listed on the packaging are instant coffee and natural and artificial flavors, and, despite the caramel flavor, the powder doesn't come sweetened, allowing cold coffee-lovers greater control over adjusting their desired sweetness. Dunkin' Cold Caramel also won us over with its full-bodied mouthfeel, which didn't overly dilute or lose its strong coffee flavor when ice was added into the mix.

There's something compelling about Dunkin's unique caramel flavor. After all, the coffee giant's Caramel Craze Iced Signature Latte came out on top in our ranking of Dunkin's iced coffees. Dunkin' itself is seemingly aware of the appeal, because its Cold Caramel comes not just in instant coffee form, but also in packaged ground coffee and K-cup formats. These other formats, however, must be brewed hot and served over ice, whereas the instant coffee version streamlines the process.