8 Crazy Cups Ground Coffee Flavors, Ranked

Sugary lattes are not something I want to be drinking year-round. However, occasionally I do want some kind of flavor, even if not from simple syrup. Luckily, Crazy Cups offers ground coffee flavors, including blueberry cobbler, Irish cream, and cinnamon French toast, that can satisfy a sweet tooth without any added sugar.

With such an intriguing list of flavors, I couldn't help but do a taste test to determine which ones are worth buying. I have participated in a few coffee tasting workshops around the world, and while I am by no means a sommelier, I do know how to observe many of the basic qualities of a cup of Joe. For instance, a coffee might be sweet as molasses or bright as a lemon. It also might be multilayered, or it might put everything on the table in the first sip.

Crazy Cups Caramel Eggnog coffee held up well against other eggnog-flavored products this holiday season, but I stuck to year-round flavors for this experiment. Each coffee is medium roast and caffeinated (though decaffeinated versions of each flavor are available online). I prepared each product as a 6-ounce hot cup of coffee in my DeLonghi Magnifica Start coffee machine to ensure a more consistent brew. I then ranked the coffees according to how outstanding and well-balanced the flavor and aroma were. After sampling each plain, I also added a dash of Oatly creamer to see how it performed with additional sweetness and body.