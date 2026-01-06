10 Grocery Store Chains With Major Expansion Plans In 2026

It's no secret that Americans take grocery store loyalty very seriously, and there are few things more exciting than seeing your local favorite is getting a remodel or expansion. If you feel the same as we do, we have some great news: 2026 is going to see major expansions done by some of the country's biggest chains. And we mean big. From 1992 to 2024, Americans spent about $895 billion at grocery stores, according to Statista.

That said, there's an incredibly heartbreaking side to the U.S. grocery market, too. In mid-2025, it was estimated that around 18.8 million people didn't have easy access to food, according to the USDA Food Access Research Atlas. Areas like this are called food deserts, and it's an incredibly complex issue that involves everything from distance to grocery stores, produce availability, cost-of-living dynamics, and regional trends means that things are different across the country. That brings up our question: What grocery stores are expanding in 2026?

The good news is that there are a number of chains that have announced expansion plans, including some that are already the largest out there. Expansion doesn't always mean numbers, either. Let's talk about stores that are expanding tech, affordable store brand options, delivery services, and accessibility, as well as numbers. There is, however, one caveat: Information is accurate at the time of writing, but subject to change.