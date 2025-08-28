The Impressive Way Sam's Club Manages Unsold Groceries

Have you ever wondered what happens to unsold food at a grocery store once it reaches its sell-by date? How about that produce on the shelf that's no longer plump and shiny enough to tempt shoppers? Fortunately, in the case of Walmart and its subsidiary, Sam's Club — a warehouse retail chain known for food court items like pizza pretzels and brownie sundaes — not much of that food will go to waste.

Unsold grocery items from these stores are often donated so they can help feed someone (or something) else. One of the primary ways that Sam's Club and Walmart reduce food waste is through a partnership with Feeding America. In fact, the superstore brand is one of the largest donors in the U.S., according to the food bank's website. While not all food can be donated for human consumption, it can still be repurposed to help reduce waste.

That's where Denali comes in. Through a partnership with Sam's Club and Walmart, this company de-packages and processes food waste before it turns what's left into material that can then be used as animal feed or compost.