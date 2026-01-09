How To Grow Arugula In Winter Without Deep Pots Or Garden Beds

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're cold, your outdoor plants probably are too — and it's time to bring those tender leafy greens indoors. Wintertime container gardening can be a satisfying, cost-effective way to incorporate more leafy green veggies into your daily diet, and few fast-growing veggies are as suited to the task as arugula. These seeds grow happily in your kitchen, thriving in countertop gardens and shallow pots even when the annual chill sets in.

Arugula loves temperatures of 60 to 70 degrees Fahrenheit – meaning, if your house is well-heated, the plant will thrive positioned in a south-facing windowsill. If it cools off to temperatures between 50 to 60 degrees Fahrenheit in your home at night, no worries. In nature, arugula is accustomed to cooler nighttime temperatures. Although, insulated containers might be necessary in particularly drafty rooms with older windows and compromised seals.

To provide enough depth for the arugula's root system to spread out and to accommodate space for the plant to reach its peak height of 2 feet or taller, opt for a 6 inch pot with drainage holes to help avoid water-logging and subsequent mold. Arugula likes well-draining, alkaline potting soil, watered whenever the top feels dry — two to three times per week is generally a solid jumping-off point for winter gardening.