How To Grow Arugula In Winter Without Deep Pots Or Garden Beds
If you're cold, your outdoor plants probably are too — and it's time to bring those tender leafy greens indoors. Wintertime container gardening can be a satisfying, cost-effective way to incorporate more leafy green veggies into your daily diet, and few fast-growing veggies are as suited to the task as arugula. These seeds grow happily in your kitchen, thriving in countertop gardens and shallow pots even when the annual chill sets in.
Arugula loves temperatures of 60 to 70 degrees Fahrenheit – meaning, if your house is well-heated, the plant will thrive positioned in a south-facing windowsill. If it cools off to temperatures between 50 to 60 degrees Fahrenheit in your home at night, no worries. In nature, arugula is accustomed to cooler nighttime temperatures. Although, insulated containers might be necessary in particularly drafty rooms with older windows and compromised seals.
To provide enough depth for the arugula's root system to spread out and to accommodate space for the plant to reach its peak height of 2 feet or taller, opt for a 6 inch pot with drainage holes to help avoid water-logging and subsequent mold. Arugula likes well-draining, alkaline potting soil, watered whenever the top feels dry — two to three times per week is generally a solid jumping-off point for winter gardening.
Turn to container gardening for cold-weather cultivation
Winter gardening means two things: low-humidity and limited sunlight. To set your arugula plants up for success, consider investing in a humidifier and an LED grow light. These tools can help increase your crop yield, especially if your house or apartment is heated using radiators. Also, if your windows aren't south-facing, a grow light like the like the GooingTop LED Grow Light might be mandatory to keep your arugula happy. A little kick of moisture — whether its with the help of a LEVOIT Top Fill Humidifier or a small dish of water placed beside your pot — can go a long way too.
With your arugula growing healthily and steadily comes the fun part: harvesting and chowing down. To harvest without damaging the plant, snip each individual leaf from the main stalk at the base of its stem. Young, smaller leaves will have a more mellow flavor and tender texture, while older growths will be stronger in flavor and crunch — you get to decide when you want to harvest them. The arugula will grow back two to three times before it becomes too bitter tasting, so just be sure not to pull the stems when you do.
Pro tip: There are several different varieties of arugula, some of which are better-suited to indoor container gardening than others. Astro arugula grows and germinates quickly, and rocket arugula offers a pronounced peppery taste and fast-replenishing leaves. Whatever variety you choose for your indoor garden, arugula can be used in a lot more than just salad. Take a cue from some of Tasting Table's go-to arugula recipes, such as Erin Johnson's spring quiche with goat cheese and leeks or Taylor Murray's simple-yet-refined tuna salad sandwich.