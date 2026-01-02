Review: Dutch Bros' New Coffee Creamers Turn Your Coffee Into A Sweet, Creamy Treat
If there's one thing I love, it's drive-thru coffee chains. They provide a quick pick-me-up in the afternoon, there are numerous drinks to choose from, and the coffee is usually delicious. Plus, the idea of not having to measure out the grounds to make my own cup at home is always a plus. Well, a popular drive-thru chain has just made it easier to create its famous coffee drinks at home thanks to two new creamers. No, it's not Starbucks — although the popular coffee chain also has its own line of coffee creamers – it's Dutch Bros.
I've always enjoyed Dutch Bros iced coffee drinks, so when I heard it was releasing two creamers, I rushed right out and grabbed them. While I do enjoy a classic shot of half and half, nothing beats those flavored creamers. They elevate a boring cup of coffee into something really special — something that makes you feel like your favorite coffee drink was delivered right to your house. And you didn't even have to change out of your robe and slippers. While I like the drinks at Dutch Bros, I wondered if I would enjoy its creamers just as much. Read on to find out.
Price and availability
Although the two creamers aren't available everywhere right now, they have been spotted at Albertsons, Safeway, and Vons, and will eventually roll out at Walmart. I was lucky enough to find both flavors nestled in with other well-known creamers in the refrigerated section at my Vons, but I had to go to two different stores before I found them.
As for the price, these aren't the cheapest creamers out there. At $6.99 each, it may seem better to go out and buy a coffee at the shop. But that $6.99 gets you a 24-ounce container, which should garner 47 1-tablespoon servings, according to the nutritional information. So, it actually might not be such a bad deal. Then again, I've seen other creamers sell for between $4-5 for a 32-ounce container; so you're not just paying for the creamer, you're paying for the Dutch Bros name as well.
Taste test: Vanilla Caramel
Vanilla is one of the most popular flavors in the world, so it's no surprise that Dutch Bros picked it as one of the first flavors for its new creamers. I love vanilla for its subtle, floral sweetness, which always reminds me of baked goods and is a welcome addition to any hot cup of coffee. But unfortunately, vanilla isn't the only flavor in this creamer. If it were, I might have enjoyed it more. While I definitely got a strong vanilla scent, the flavor was masked by the intense caramel addition.
Now, don't get me wrong, I love a rich caramel, but this was just too sweet. Inspired by Dutch Bros' popular Golden Eagle coffee drink, the Vanilla Caramel flavor reminds more of a sweetened condensed milk than a rich vanilla caramel you might find at a high-end candy store.
Now, I tend to drink a dark roast coffee, which means my coffee has a strong, bitter bite. So, when I stirred in the creamer, the vanilla and caramel flavors became muted. The intense sweetness still came through, creating a sugary coffee drink reminiscent of those I'd get at the drive-thru, which might just be what Dutch Bros was going for. I'd assume (or at least hope) that the vanilla and caramel flavors would be more prominent when combined with a light or medium roast coffee.
Taste test: Chocolate Macadamia Nut
Not everyone loves vanilla. There are those (like me) who prefer the richer, more intense chocolate. In fact, almost every time I order a coffee, I get it with a pump or two of chocolate syrup. I just love the combination of chocolate and coffee, especially when it's a darker chocolate, because the bitter, nutty flavor that comes from both meld perfectly together. Dutch Bros evidently agrees, which is why the other flavor it released is chocolate-based. But it's not just chocolate. The brand added macadamia nut flavoring to mimic another of its popular coffee drinks: the Annihilator.
After pouring it into my coffee, I can tell you this creamer was much more palatable than the vanilla caramel. It didn't taste like the sugar bomb I'd had previously, but instead had a rich chocolate intensity that segued to a subtle nuttiness on the finish. While it was still sweet, the chocolate and macadamia were more prominent in this creamer and blended perfectly with the dark coffee to create a heavenly drink that transported me to a tropical beach.
Final thoughts
When it comes to the large market of creamers available, Dutch Bros stands up to the competition, especially if you're a fan of its coffee drinks. While both flavors were high on the sweet scale, I'd buy the chocolate macadamia again because of the intense chocolatey nuttiness. But the creaminess of both options stood out to me the most.
Unlike other creamers I've tried, Dutch Bros has a velvety quality because it uses real milk and cream (as well as other ingredients) rather than corn syrup found in some other brands. The milk and cream coat the tongue, turning that classic cup of coffee into a mug of pure decadence. No matter which flavor you choose, you'll end up with a sweet treat that will transport you to your favorite coffee shop without ever having to leave the house. While they're pricier than some of the other options available, if you're a Dutch Bros fan, you should grab a carton or two, especially if you're hosting a nice breakfast or brunch.