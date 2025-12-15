This Is Hands-Down The Best Coffee Drink In Dutch Bros' Protein Line-Up

Choosing the best beverage at a beloved coffee shop can feel like betraying a friend or favoring one offspring over another. But lattes, mochas, and cappuccinos don't hold grudges. They are what they are, steaming hot or icy cold, downright delicious, and ready for whatever mood you bring to the moment. With that in mind, our taste tester took a Dutch Bros coffee on a deep-dive tasting spree, ranking 6 Dutch Bros protein coffee drinks from worst to best — with one easily earning the "best of" spot.

Tasting Table's taste tester ranked Dutch Bros Hopscotch Protein Mocha as the best in its protein-drink lineup. Similar to the company's Hopscotch Protein Latte but with chocolate, it brings a luscious combination of sweet caramel and cocoa notes, which our reviewer called "a hybrid experience that feels both playful and sophisticated at the same time." The chocolate mellows out the sugary sweetness of the caramel, creating a balanced flavor profile that's "approachable yet distinctive." You basically can't go wrong with a creamy combo of coffee, caramel, and chocolate — and this drink adds the power of protein to the party.

Dutch Bros reveals the core components of this protein mocha beverage, which is available in hot or iced versions. Rich espresso joins protein milk and a trio of syrups: caramel, salted caramel, and chocolate, all crowned by a final caramel drizzle. As noted by our taste tester, it's "a mocha that lands comfortably between indulgent dessert and functional fuel."