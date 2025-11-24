9 Ways To Sneak Protein Into Your Morning Coffee

At this stage, we've all probably heard that we should be eating more protein. In 2025, we have seen this essential macronutrient shoot to the top of the cultural consciousness, with influencers and food brands racing to align themselves with it. Protein is important; there's no arguing with that. To name just a few of its roles in the body, it maintains muscles, helps heal wounds, plays an instrumental role in creating and repairing cells, and makes sure our hormones are working properly. In other words, we'd be lost (and probably dead) without it. For obvious reasons, many of us try to incorporate it into our diets wherever we can, whether it's by eating more Greek yogurt or dumping protein powder into a daily smoothie. But one unexpected avenue to explore is your morning cup of coffee.

Everyone has their own way of imbibing this caffeinated beverage. Some of us line up each morning for an expertly crafted, artfully presented latte. Others just shake a tablespoon of instant granules into some hot water. But no matter how you drink it, there are sneaky ways to add some protein into the mix, some of which you'll hardly notice. It's worth noting that if you're already supplementing your diet with this wildly popular macronutrient, you may not need any more. If you're wondering how much protein is too much, you'll have to get a calculator and start doing some math, but chances are, a few extra grams in your coffee will help, not hurt.