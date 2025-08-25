Soy Vs Pea Milk: How Do The Plant-Based Beverages Differ?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Once upon a time, your choice of milk would have been cow milk or nothing. Then, you would have had a choice between dairy and soy milk. Now that you're fortunate enough to live in a time with so many different types of plant-based milk, your biggest concern is probably how to choose between them all. With pea milk gaining steady popularity, how does it compare to soy?

Soy milk has been readily available for decades now, so you might think you know a fair bit about it. Pea milk, on the other hand, is a relative newcomer to the mylk aisle. Both soy and pea milk are made from legumes — soybeans and yellow peas, respectively — and both are suitable for vegans, individuals with lactose intolerance, and those with nut allergies. Both are designed to be one-to-one plant-based replacements for dairy milk in coffee, cooking, and drinking.

However, because they are derived from two distinct plants, there are some differences in taste; however, the two share a similar nutritional makeup. Pea milk, especially when commercially made, requires additional processing and ingredients to achieve the taste and texture of milk, but is considered a more environmentally sustainable plant-based milk option than soy.