Are Split And Field Peas The Same Thing?

People love making pea soup for the warmth and comfort that the dish provides, but many home cooks get hung up on what kind of peas to use. Split peas are popular for soup making, but some soup recipes call for field peas instead. This could leave you torn on which to use and questioning whether or not split and field peas are the same thing with different names.

The similarity in their names is not meant to be deceiving. Split peas and field peas are not exactly the same thing but are pretty close; in fact, split peas are just a type of field pea. Since there are many types of field peas, each with their own differences in taste and texture, it is best to specifically use split peas for recipes that call for it. When it comes to split vs. field peas, it is definitely a bit of a square and rectangle situation. Although it can sound confusing, understanding the basic differences between split peas and other field peas will empower you to choose which kind of pea to use.