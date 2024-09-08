Are Split And Field Peas The Same Thing?
People love making pea soup for the warmth and comfort that the dish provides, but many home cooks get hung up on what kind of peas to use. Split peas are popular for soup making, but some soup recipes call for field peas instead. This could leave you torn on which to use and questioning whether or not split and field peas are the same thing with different names.
The similarity in their names is not meant to be deceiving. Split peas and field peas are not exactly the same thing but are pretty close; in fact, split peas are just a type of field pea. Since there are many types of field peas, each with their own differences in taste and texture, it is best to specifically use split peas for recipes that call for it. When it comes to split vs. field peas, it is definitely a bit of a square and rectangle situation. Although it can sound confusing, understanding the basic differences between split peas and other field peas will empower you to choose which kind of pea to use.
What are split peas?
Split peas, primarily known for their usage in making the aptly named split pea soup, are not their own unique plant. In reality, a split pea is just a dried pea that has been cut in half, hence the name. It may seem silly to cut something as small as peas in half, but split peas are great for long term storage and as an addition to all kinds of soups.
Split peas come in green and yellow varieties. Green split peas are the more recognizable of the two and are known for their sweet taste. Yellow split peas are milder in flavor, starchier in texture, and are more popular in Indian cuisine. One of the reasons why split peas get their own unique designation from other field peas is that they are grown for the sole purpose of being dried — split peas are hulled after harvest, cut in half, then dried. This process is what makes split peas one of the longer lasting peas when it comes to shelf life.
What are field peas?
The term "field peas" actually refers to multiple types of peas. Sometimes referred to as "cowpeas," field peas are one of several varieties of a pea species from Africa. The plant was brought to America in the 1600s and has since been widely planted and consumed in the Southern parts of America.
Common types of field peas include crowder peas, purple hull peas, lady peas, black-eyed peas, and zipper peas. Some field peas have rather unique names, like the Whippoorwill, the Turkey Craw, the Washday, and the Red Ripper. Much like their names, each type of field pea has its own taste and texture. Field peas (and all other peas, including dried peas like split peas) fall under the legume family along with beans and peanuts. Field peas of different types remain a popular addition to soups, a great add-in for collard greens, and are often the star of vegetable side dishes like refried black-eyed peas. Out of all of the field peas, black-eyed peas are the most popular, but there are countless varieties worth experimenting with in the kitchen.