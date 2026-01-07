10 Biggest Recalls Of All Time Due To Salmonella Risks

Salmonella — or more accurately, salmonellosis, the illness caused by the bacteria — is no joke, with roughly 26,500 hospitalizations and 420 deaths resulting from the estimated 1.35 million cases that occur in an average year. The old line that "it won't kill you, but it'll sure make you wish you were dead for a few days" rings rather hollow, given the context.

When you hear about a recall for salmonella, you probably think about poultry and eggs first. That's a logical assumption: Of those approximately 1.35 million salmonella cases, almost 1 in 4 are caused by eating turkey and chicken. Eggs aren't in that league, but they account for approximately 79,000 infections annually.

Surprisingly, though, when you dig into the histories of the largest outbreaks of salmonellosis in the US, you'll find that many of them were linked to foods you wouldn't expect. They range from peanut butter to fresh produce, and even to dry breakfast cereal. Reporting isn't always consistent, so it's hard to make apples-to-apples comparisons, but here are the 10 biggest salmonella recalls we could find, when measured by the quantity of food products involved.