Frozen Smoothie Bags Are The Clever Shortcut For Faster Breakfasts

Whether you need a quick breakfast on the go or an easy protein boost after a gym session, a smoothie is one of the easiest ways to get a complete meal in a snap, especially if you use our favorite trick to save yourself time before blending. Similar to meal prepping, you can add all the ingredients you'll use in one smoothie, except for the liquids, into a freezer bag or other freezer-safe, airtight containers like a deli quart or silicone storage bag. From there, all you have to do is take the container out of the freezer, add it to the blender on top of a liquid, and press a button, making mornings a breeze when our brains aren't always firing on all cylinders just yet.

Other than saving time, another benefit to using already portioned frozen ingredients is that having most of the elements already frozen eliminates the need for additional ice, which can sometimes water down a smoothie as the blended ice starts to melt. Before blending your breakfast smoothie, make sure to keep in mind the fruit-to-liquid ration you should be using for your smoothie base, as even high-powered blenders can get stuck if there isn't enough liquid to blend the ingredients properly. Make sure to add the liquid to your blender before adding your pre-portioned frozen ingredients to make blending easier since many devices aren't powerful enough to pulverize frozen items sitting directly on the blades.

