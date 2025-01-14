Frozen Smoothie Bags Are The Clever Shortcut For Faster Breakfasts
Whether you need a quick breakfast on the go or an easy protein boost after a gym session, a smoothie is one of the easiest ways to get a complete meal in a snap, especially if you use our favorite trick to save yourself time before blending. Similar to meal prepping, you can add all the ingredients you'll use in one smoothie, except for the liquids, into a freezer bag or other freezer-safe, airtight containers like a deli quart or silicone storage bag. From there, all you have to do is take the container out of the freezer, add it to the blender on top of a liquid, and press a button, making mornings a breeze when our brains aren't always firing on all cylinders just yet.
Other than saving time, another benefit to using already portioned frozen ingredients is that having most of the elements already frozen eliminates the need for additional ice, which can sometimes water down a smoothie as the blended ice starts to melt. Before blending your breakfast smoothie, make sure to keep in mind the fruit-to-liquid ration you should be using for your smoothie base, as even high-powered blenders can get stuck if there isn't enough liquid to blend the ingredients properly. Make sure to add the liquid to your blender before adding your pre-portioned frozen ingredients to make blending easier since many devices aren't powerful enough to pulverize frozen items sitting directly on the blades.
Prep portions ahead of time and thank yourself later
If you're looking for flavor inspiration, you can add coconut cream to your smoothies for a rich tropical twist by freezing canned coconut cream in ice cube trays, then popping them out when frozen and adding to your portions. This trick is also great for add-ins like Greek yogurt or any plant-based yogurt. Similarly, for added protein and texture in your smoothie, you can freeze almond or peanut butter in ice cube trays, or even scoop a few tablespoons on top of the rest of your ingredients in the storage container before freezing. Dry ingredients like chia seeds or protein powders can also be added to the portioned containers before freezing.
If you're a person who needs a pick-me-up in the mornings, you can save yourself a step and give your breakfast smoothie a caffeine boost by making a pre-portioned frozen smoothie bag with this easy banana matcha smoothie recipe. For coffee drinkers, use our best coffee smoothie recipe and freeze espresso or cold brew coffee in an ice cube tray before adding to your frozen portions.
For a subtle and natural electrolyte boost along with emphasized flavor, salt is the one ingredient your smoothie recipe is missing. Just a small sprinkle of salt in each portioned-out freezer container can amp up the flavor of your next breakfast smoothie by highlighting the sweetness of the fruits without increasing the sugar content.