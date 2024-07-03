The Fruit-To-Liquid Ratio You Should Be Using For Your Smoothie Base

When crafting your perfect smoothie, there are several factors to consider beyond just the fruit-to-liquid ratio. High-powered blenders can handle tougher ingredients and create a smoother blend, while less powerful blenders may require more liquid to achieve a similar consistency.

Additionally, the water content of the fruit itself plays a role in how much liquid is needed in a smoothie. When making a smoothie such as a tropical orange smoothie or a strawberry cinnamon smoothie, you may need to cut down on the additional liquid. Conversely, when making a smoothie with fruit that has a naturally thick and dense texture, like an avocado blueberry smoothie or a mango banana smoothie, you may need to add more liquid to ensure it blends smoothly.

Each liquid base has its own thickness, which can also affect the overall texture of your smoothie. Thicker liquids like yogurt or kefir will require more volume compared to thinner options like milk or coconut water. If you intend on adding ingredients outside of fruit, like chia seeds, greens, or nut butters, these additions can also impact the texture and may require adjustments to your liquid ratio. Ultimately, the two-part frozen fruit to one-part liquid ratio serves as an excellent foundation because it strikes a balance that works well with a variety of ingredients and blender types.