This Southern State Is Home To The World's Largest Peanut Butter Factory

For those of us who can enjoy it, peanut butter probably elicits memories of packed school lunches or holiday desserts, but peanut butter's history is a lot longer and a lot richer than just that. Introduced at the World Fair in 1904, peanut butter quickly rose to become an American favorite. So much so that the largest peanut butter factory in the world is nestled in the heart of Lexington, Kentucky, and produces none other than the largest peanut butter brand in the world: Jif.

J.M. Smucker Company's Jif manufacturing plant is located 767 East Third Street, off of Winchester Road, and sits on 28 acres of property across multiple buildings and yard spaces. It is speculated that the factory produces 250,000 containers of peanut butter per day, though it's also been noted that Americans consume about 270 million pounds of Jif per year, too. Residents say that you can smell roasted peanuts in the air for miles around the city when the factory is up and running, a step that's crucial even in making your own homemade peanut butter. It's a longtime Lexington tradition that's been a novelty of the community for nearly 80 years, since the plant was erected.