The Worst Strawberry Jam Comes From An Iconic Brand

A spoon of strawberry jam can go a long way. You can slather it on toast for a sweet breakfast treat, swirl it into some natural yogurt for a fruity twist, or channel your inner European and use it to top scones, croissants, and other baked goods. Of course there's always the elevated peanut butter sandwich or peanut butter thumbprints for a match truly made in heaven. Whatever way you choose to use strawberry jam, the most important thing to do is make sure you're picking up a good one, and we're here to tell you what jar to avoid at all costs: Smucker's Seedless Strawberry Jam.

Yes, we know. Smucker's is perhaps one of the most iconic American jelly brands, but while its Concord Grape variety continues to please, the Seedless Strawberry Jam just didn't live up to the same reputation in our recent test taste of eight strawberry jam brands. One of our experts pitted jars from the likes of Trader Joe's, O Organics, and Bonne Maman against each other and ranked each one from worst to best, and Smucker's, unfortunately, came out at the bottom.

The texture was just too dull for our tester, who also didn't love the fact that the jam is made with high fructose corn syrup. The sweetness was pleasing, but there were no fruit fibers visible in the jar and it just tasted a little boring when compared to the likes of Crofter's Organic Strawberry Fruit Spread, which was our top pick.