18 Ingredients To Elevate A Peanut Butter Sandwich Beyond Jelly
The iconic peanut butter jelly sandwich has long been a staple in the American diet, and there's no disputing how delicious this combination of sweet, fruity spread and salty nut butter is. But, if your go-to PB&J has been getting a little samey recently, and peanut butter is still a non-negotiable, it might be time to switch out the jelly for something new. With the help of some complementary add-ins, you can transform this classic sandwich into something with a totally different flavor profile, or even introduce some crunchy texture.
Whether sweet, savory, or tangy is your goal, there are plenty of tasty options to explore. You can enhance your peanut butter sandwich with fresh fruits or turn it into something heartier with the addition of meat or cheese. And, to keep things fuss-free, many of these options also require nothing more than a simple swipe of a spread. So, let's take a look at some of the very best pairings for that creamy peanut butter.
Honey
First up, we have honey. Being wonderfully sweet and spreadable, this add-in won't alter the flavor of your peanut butter sandwich too drastically from that of a PB&J, so it's a great place to start if you're looking to experiment. Like jelly, honey offers an amazing contrast to the saltiness of the peanut butter. It's the perfect option for those with a sweet tooth, since, compared to jelly, honey is a little sweeter. It also provides subtle notes of florals and caramel, for a more complex taste overall.
To add honey to your sandwich, simply spread two slices of soft bread with peanut butter and drizzle some runny honey on top, adding as much as your heart desires. Then, you can sandwich everything together. There's also the option to experiment with different types of honey, such as hot honey for a spicy twist, manuka honey for its immune-boosting properties, or thicker, whipped honey for a creamier feel.
Banana
A tried-and-tested fruit pairing for peanut butter is banana, and this can fit beautifully into a sandwich. Banana's mild, sweet taste is the perfect match for the rich nut butter, and its texture will blend seamlessly with the soft bread. Just slice the banana into rounds, and arrange them on top of the peanut butter-coated sandwich bread. With your sandwich assembled, there's also the option to toast it in a hot skillet to get the fillings extra gooey.
Banana pairs well with a range of other add-ins, too. Try adding a sprinkle of cinnamon, a drizzle of honey, or even some cooked bacon strips for a smoky, salty contrast. Other fruits can work well here too, such as slices of strawberry, or even a scattering of raisins. The banana and peanut butter can even be combined with slices of cheddar cheese for a unique twist on the classic gooey grilled cheese.
Apple
Apples are a fantastic ingredient for bringing juiciness and crunch to your peanut butter sandwich, amping up the sweetness whilst introducing a contrasting texture that takes the basic peanut butter and bread combo to new levels of deliciousness. You can either shred the apple using a box grater and scatter it over the peanut butter layer, or slice the fruit into thin wedges and layer these on. The latter will yield more crunch, if that's what you're after. Or, if a gooier texture is desired, you could go all out and caramelize the apples first, by peeling and dicing them, tossing them in lemon juice, cinnamon, and sugar, and cooking them in a skillet until tender and golden.
Again, apples are an incredibly versatile addition, so feel free to combine them with other sandwich ingredients. Warm spices like cinnamon, nutmeg, or ginger are a natural pairing, and a scattering of crispy granola wouldn't go amiss, either.
Butter
A common starting point for most sandwiches is a layer of creamy butter, but when we're already spreading peanut butter over the bread, is there really a need for dairy butter too? Well, the answer is yes! Butter is a simple but transformative tool for upgrading your nutty sandwich. If you usually skip it, give this one a try, and you won't look back.
When incorporated into a sandwich alone, peanut butter can result in a somewhat claggy texture. But if you combine it with a layer of butter, this stickiness is lessened. Butter is far less viscous, and can add some much-needed moisture to the sandwich, whilst preventing that all too common feeling of the nut butter sticking to the roof of your mouth. Just make sure to soften your butter slightly first for effortless spreading. Butter's slight saltiness also makes it an excellent choice for pairing with sweet ingredients, such as honey or Nutella.
Raisins
Raisins are often overlooked as a sandwich ingredient, but a simple scattering of these humble dried fruits can give a peanut butter sandwich a serious flavor and texture upgrade. They'll make your sandwich sweeter and chewier, and even better, there's no chopping required. Raisins come with plenty of health benefits, too. They're high in fiber, antioxidants, and essential minerals like iron and calcium, so adding them is a great way to give your sandwich a nutritious boost.
You can absolutely add the raisins to your sandwich as they are, but pairing them with a dash of cinnamon comes highly recommended, for those oatmeal raisin cookie vibes. If desired, you could moisten the raisins beforehand by soaking them in lemon juice, which will also introduce some balancing tanginess to the sandwich. Or, to build a fruity filling medley, try pairing raisins with slices of fresh, crunchy apple, sliced grapes, or a scattering of fresh blueberries.
Cheese
Yes, you can totally pair peanut butter with cheese, and the results are nothing short of irresistible. Spreading a layer of peanut butter into a classic grilled cheese, made with slices of sharp cheddar, can give the sandwich an unmatched richness and depth of flavor. As the two ingredients melt down, they form the most gloriously gooey, salty filling. If preferred, you could opt for a sweetened peanut butter or add a drizzle of honey to balance the savory flavors.
And, cheddar isn't the only option here. To give your peanut butter sandwich a fancy twist, try adding some crumbled blue cheese. This sharp, tangy add-in complements the salty, nutty peanut butter exceptionally well, and it's ideal for combining with other sweet and savory ingredients like fruit chutneys or crumbled bacon. Goat cheese is another excellent addition, while cream cheese can work brilliantly if you're after a milder tang and looking to maintain a smoother texture.
Marshmallow fluff
Next up, we have the beloved fluffernutter sandwich, which sees peanut butter paired with the irrefutable sweetness of marshmallow fluff. This is a nostalgic duo for many, and it's a combo that's guaranteed to hit the spot, offering the perfect sweet-salty contrast. To make it, all you'll need to do is spread a generous layer of creamy peanut butter onto one slice of bread and marshmallow fluff onto the other. Sandwich them together, and you're good to go. Alternatively, some people like to toast the sandwich in a grill pan or sandwich press to give the bread a golden, crispy finish and get the fillings warm and melty.
As always, there's plenty of room for extras here. Toss in some sliced banana or add a layer of rich, chocolatey Nutella to make this sandwich even more indulgent. Or, scatter in some bacon bits for a saltier finish.
Mayonnaise
As odd as it might sound, peanut butter and mayonnaise were, in fact, once an incredibly popular sandwich combo, which gave the PB&J a run for its money. It's thought that this combination first came about during the Great Depression, when fresh ingredients were often scarce, and meals had to be crafted using basic pantry ingredients. But, over the decades that followed, the peanut butter-mayo combo remained a favorite across America, prized for the creamy, nutty, tangy flavor it offered. Like butter, mayonnaise is also a valuable tool for toning down peanut butter's natural stickiness and creating a more pleasant mouthfeel.
The PB&M obsession was only fuelled further in the 1960s, when the popular mayonnaise brand Hellman's showcased the sandwich filling duo in its advertising. This suggested various ways to enhance the sandwich further, such as adding bacon and pickles to create a "Double Crunch" or apples and marmalade for the "Apple Fandango."
Fresh berries
Give your peanut butter sandwich a vibrant boost of nutrients with the addition of some fresh berries. These sweet-tart fruits are an easy way to inject flavor while bringing juiciness to each bite, and there are plenty of different options to choose from. Strawberries are an excellent place to start. Just wash and dry the berries before hulling and slicing them thinly. They can then be layered onto the bread, right on top of the creamy peanut butter. Blueberries will go down a treat, too, and these don't necessarily need slicing first. Raspberries and blackberries are also soft enough to squish between the two slices of bread as they are.
Beyond berries, other fresh fruits can work just as well with peanut butter. We've covered apples and bananas, but stone fruits like peaches or plums would also make delicious options. And, slices of pear would bring a wonderful delicate sweetness to the sandwich.
Granola
Granola isn't just a fitting match for Greek yogurt. It's also a fantastic peanut butter sandwich enhancer. Add a sprinkling atop the layer of peanut butter, and you'll add crunch, sweetness, and extra nutty goodness to the mix. This is a wonderful way to completely transform the texture of the sandwich while keeping the flavors along the same lines as the classic PB filling.
You can either reach for a convenient store-bought granola or whip up a homemade batch. The second option does, of course, present more opportunity for customization. To make a simple, crunchy granola, try combining chopped almonds and pecans with oats, pumpkin seeds, and sunflower seeds before tossing the dry ingredients in a mixture of melted coconut oil, honey, cinnamon, and vanilla extract. Then, everything can be spread out onto a lined baking sheet and oven-baked until golden and crisp. And, feel free to add some extras once it's cooled, such as raisins, shredded coconut, or chocolate chips.
Nutella
This crowd-pleasing spread can enhance everything from pancakes and waffles to brownies and cookies. But, if you haven't tried adding it to a peanut butter sandwich, you're missing out. The sweet and salty combo is rich, indulgent, and totally moreish. And, whilst this duo is incredible as it, these ingredients also offer an excellent canvas for incorporating other add-ins, such as sliced banana or fresh berries. Or, you could totally sprinkle in a layer of crushed hazelnuts or peanuts.
Another great way to enjoy this sandwich is by transforming it into a stuffed French toast. This will make the peanut butter and Nutella beautifully melty, and give the bread that signature custardy-crisp texture. Start by assembling your sandwiches with the two fillings and dipping them into a mixture of eggs, milk, cinnamon, vanilla extract, and maple syrup. The sandwiches are then pan-fried until golden, and can be topped with more syrup or powdered sugar if desired.
Kimchi
For a seriously tangy twist, consider tossing some kimchi into your PB sandwich. This Korean staple is made by fermenting vegetables such as napa cabbage and radish with spices and aromatics, and it has a distinctly sour, salty, and spicy taste. If you're not convinced by this pairing, remember that peanut butter features in a whole host of spicy, savory recipes, particularly Thai curries and noodle dishes. So, that's the kind of vibe you can achieve here.
This fiery fermented veg serves as a rather dreamy match for the creamy peanut butter, but to add an extra hit of spiciness to your sandwich, you could also spread some gochujang paste over the peanut butter, which would complement the kimchi wonderfully. For something a little sweeter, you could sub in chili jam or sweet chili sauce. Or, if you prefer a creamier texture, try spreading a dollop of sriracha mayo over the bread.
Cheetos
Ok, hear us out with this one. You're probably wondering what on earth is going on, but give the infamous peanut butter-Cheetos sandwich a try, and your mind might just get blown. This combo is even approved by Channing Tatum, who in a Reddit AMA, described how he deems the PBJ&C as the perfect sandwich. With white bread being his go-to, the actor adds creamy peanut butter, a double portion of grape jelly, and a generous handful of Cheetos.
When you break this combination down, it's actually not quite as odd as it first seems. We know that peanut butter and cheese pair well together, and adding something crunchy is the perfect way to jazz up a sandwich, so we reckon this would work beautifully without the jelly too. And, numerous Reddit users were in full support of Tatum's dream sammie, with one stating, "You just described my daily lunch from age 6-12," and another advising, "The key is adding the Cheetos right before sandwich consumption for max crunch."
Sriracha
Love spicing up your meals with a drizzle of sriracha? Don't forget that your lunchtime sammie can also benefit from a squirt of this fiery sauce. Peanut butter and sriracha are a match made in heaven, and this sauce's tangy, garlicky profile makes it an even more fitting addition.
You can add as much or as little sriracha as you'd like, depending on the level of heat you'd like to achieve. And, opting for crunchy peanut butter is a great way to introduce some texture. To build the ultimate, well-rounded sandwich, you might like to incorporate something tangy between the two spreads. A New York Times recipe suggests combining peanut butter and sriracha with sliced pickles, whilst others combine the duo with a sweet and zesty orange marmalade or a squeeze of lime juice.
To really turn up the heat, you can absolutely use an even hotter sauce here, such as Tabasco or Frank's RedHot sauce. Or, try sprinkling some cayenne pepper over the peanut butter.
Bologna
Peanut butter can most certainly elevate a juicy beef burger, but there's a lesser-known combo that tastes just as epic. Bologna is the sandwich filler of choice for many of us, perhaps typically paired with sliced cheese or shredded lettuce. But, if you're looking to switch things up, a bologna peanut butter sandwich is a must-try. Just add a couple of slices of the meat to one piece of bread, and generously spread the other side with peanut butter. Adding a dollop of mustard or mayo is a great way to add extra flavor and creaminess, too.
If you prefer to fry your bologna before adding it to a sandwich, that's no problem. Melt some butter in a frying pan over medium heat, and cook the meat slices for a couple of minutes on each side, until nicely browned. Toasting the bread is also a great option to create some crunchy contrast.
Pickles
Invented in Depression-era kitchens, the peanut butter and pickle sandwich first rose to fame in the 1930s. Combining easy to source, shelf-stable ingredients, the sandwich offered a quick way to whip up a satisfying meal. And, the unique medley of sweet, tangy, and nutty flavors was a real hit, with the sandwich even featuring at New York deli counters.
Today, the PB&P is still a favorite for many. The basic recipe is easy to customize by experimenting with different pickle varieties, such as tangier dill or sweeter bread and butter pickles. You can go for crunchy or creamy peanut butter, soft or toasted bread, and of course, throw in some extra ingredients as well. Spicy pickled jalapeños would be a delightful addition, as would some crumbled bacon, or slices of cheddar cheese. A handful of potato chips would also be amazing if you'd like to make things saltier and crunchier.
Bacon jam
Bacon jam is a delightfully sweet, salty, and smoky condiment that is just begging to be spooned atop those peanut butter-slathered slices. Its sticky, chunky texture makes it an ideal sandwich filler, and whilst it's often paired with cheese, it tastes just as incredible alongside the creamy, nutty spread. The result is a mouth-watering twist on the classic PB&J that offers a more intense savory flavor, all without skipping the jammy sweetness.
You can either pick up a ready-made jar of bacon jam or go all out and create your own. To do this, start by frying bacon strips in a pan until crispy. Then, set these aside, and saute some diced sweet onions in the residual bacon grease. Add sugar, and keep cooking the onions on low until they're beautifully caramelized. Next, you'll return the crumbled bacon to the pan with a splash of water and coffee, which adds a subtle bitter contrast. The final addition is balsamic vinegar, which rounds everything off perfectly with its acidic tang.
Onion
This seemingly strange combination was once coined the "Mount Everest Special" by Ernest Hemingway, with the bold pairing described as "for commanders only." Peanut butter and onion might not sound like the most appetizing choice of sandwich ingredients, but together, they create a surprisingly balanced taste experience. The richness of the peanut butter tempers the sharp bite of the onions, and there's a pleasing textural contrast going on as well.
To prepare this savory, nutty delight, spread a generous layer of peanut butter onto two slices of bread, top one half with thinly sliced red or white onions, and then sandwich everything together. While Hemingway enjoyed this treat in its simplest form, you could totally switch things up by caramelizing the onions for added sweetness, or adding a dollop of creamy mayo. And, soaking the raw onions briefly in ice water can be a great way to mellow their sharpness.