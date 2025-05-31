18 Ingredients To Elevate A Peanut Butter Sandwich Beyond Jelly

The iconic peanut butter jelly sandwich has long been a staple in the American diet, and there's no disputing how delicious this combination of sweet, fruity spread and salty nut butter is. But, if your go-to PB&J has been getting a little samey recently, and peanut butter is still a non-negotiable, it might be time to switch out the jelly for something new. With the help of some complementary add-ins, you can transform this classic sandwich into something with a totally different flavor profile, or even introduce some crunchy texture.

Whether sweet, savory, or tangy is your goal, there are plenty of tasty options to explore. You can enhance your peanut butter sandwich with fresh fruits or turn it into something heartier with the addition of meat or cheese. And, to keep things fuss-free, many of these options also require nothing more than a simple swipe of a spread. So, let's take a look at some of the very best pairings for that creamy peanut butter.