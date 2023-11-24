Change Up Your Peanut Butter Sandwiches With Different Fruits

Peanut butter and fruit can be a match made in heaven — after all, there's a reason that the peanut butter and jelly sandwich is such a classic. While PB&J is a great choice for a simple yet delicious meal, it doesn't hurt to think about other peanut butter sandwich options. One easy way to change them up is to try pairing the peanut butter with different fruits. Your mind likely went to the peanut butter and banana pairing, but there are also other options.

Both strawberries and blueberries may seem like unconventional choices, but they work quite well. A peanut butter and strawberry sandwich is not something you hear about every day, which makes it all the more memorable and interesting. You can slice up the strawberries, then layer them on top of the freshly spread peanut butter on your favorite type of bread. If you want to add an extra ingredient to tie everything together, you can drizzle some honey over the strawberries before closing the sandwich. For the blueberry option, the fruit already comes in a small enough size to fit right into the sandwich; so, you can simply lay down a layer of blueberries over the peanut butter.

Another great fruit option for a peanut butter sandwich is apples — surely, at least once in your life, you've tried dipping apples in peanut butter. Well, it tastes just as good in sandwich form. Other fruits to try out include pears, blackberries, and peaches.