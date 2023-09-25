Add Granola To Give Peanut Butter And Jelly Sandwiches A Flavorful Crunch
Name a more iconic (and nostalgic!) sandwich than PB&J — we'll wait. Beloved by everyone both young and old, a peanut butter and jelly sandwich never seems to go out of style. Not only can it be made in minutes with just a handful of cheap pantry staples, but it also packs an abundance of protein and incredible flavor. However, if you're looking to give your classic PB&J an upgrade, then look no further than crunchy granola.
No matter the dish, recipes that combine an array of contrasting colors, textures, and flavors are able to intrigue and satisfy our taste buds. Naturally, peanut butter and jelly sandwiches are no exception. While PB&J may already boast varying colors and a sweet-meets-salty profile, the one aspect where the sandwich tends to fall short is texture. After all, the combo of creamy peanut butter and smooth jelly can become a tad boring, bite after bite. But, with the help of something crispy and crumbly like a layer of granola, things can easily be turned around.
In addition to giving PB&J some much-needed textural diversity, incorporating a layer of granola can also bulk up the sandwich, making it all the more satisfying. Plus, it can also work to enhance the sandwich's flavors.
What to remember when adding granola to PB&J
Whether homemade or one of the best store-bought granola brands, any type of granola can be used. Clusters of rolled oats and nuts coated in honey or brown sugar are more than up to the task. Recipes with seeds, chocolate chunks, dried fruits, or puffed grains like wheat or rice can also add layers of dimension. Some granola even includes additions like flecks of sea salt, matcha powder, or warm spices — all of which can fare well in a peanut butter and jelly sandwich. There are, however, a few things to keep in mind when pairing granola and PB&J.
Beyond matching flavor profiles between condiments and granola, the next important factor to consider is texture. For example, while sandwiches made with smooth peanut butter can benefit from hard clusters, a PB&J that's already slathered with crunchy nut butter might fare better with soft-baked granola. Additionally, it can also be wise to think about cluster size. Granola pieces shouldn't be so large that they make each mouthful a challenge.
Once you've settled on the granola, you can assemble your sandwich. Simply spread peanut butter on one bread slice, and jelly on the other. Next, scatter in some granola and join the slices together. As for how much granola to use, this depends on preference. For a bit of bite, add a spoonful. Should you want an audibly crunchy PB&J, then add several spoonfuls. Give it a go, and you might never make peanut butter and jelly any other way!