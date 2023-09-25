Add Granola To Give Peanut Butter And Jelly Sandwiches A Flavorful Crunch

Name a more iconic (and nostalgic!) sandwich than PB&J — we'll wait. Beloved by everyone both young and old, a peanut butter and jelly sandwich never seems to go out of style. Not only can it be made in minutes with just a handful of cheap pantry staples, but it also packs an abundance of protein and incredible flavor. However, if you're looking to give your classic PB&J an upgrade, then look no further than crunchy granola.

No matter the dish, recipes that combine an array of contrasting colors, textures, and flavors are able to intrigue and satisfy our taste buds. Naturally, peanut butter and jelly sandwiches are no exception. While PB&J may already boast varying colors and a sweet-meets-salty profile, the one aspect where the sandwich tends to fall short is texture. After all, the combo of creamy peanut butter and smooth jelly can become a tad boring, bite after bite. But, with the help of something crispy and crumbly like a layer of granola, things can easily be turned around.

In addition to giving PB&J some much-needed textural diversity, incorporating a layer of granola can also bulk up the sandwich, making it all the more satisfying. Plus, it can also work to enhance the sandwich's flavors.