20 Must-Try Restaurants In California's Inland Empire
In Southern California, east of Los Angeles and Orange Counties, lies a region called the Inland Empire that spans major cities as well as smaller desert and mountain towns. This enticing name was coined around 1914 to designate a booming agricultural and economic area covering over 27,000 square miles of San Bernardino and Riverside counties famous for citrus cultivation and winemaking.
Domestic and international tourists alike are drawn to the I.E. for its diverse landscapes, recreational activities like biking, skiing, and hiking, lively festivals, and flavorful produce. Whether their trip is focused on alpine trailing, shopping, iconic drives along Route 66, hot-air balloon rides, spectacular sunsets, wine tasting, or hot spring soaks, visitors will need sustenance. Fortunately, this vast region boasts top-tier restaurants for all budgets and palates. We've compiled the best below, making sure to cover interesting destinations and beloved gastronomies.
Le Chat Noir French Restaurant (Riverside)
An overstuffed menu and a mediocre wine list are some of the red flags to watch out for at a French restaurant. Fortunately, that's not the case with Le Chat Noir ("The Black Cat"), a bistro that offers classic French fare and an extensive wine list suitable for both casual gatherings and special occasions.
Featured in Inland Empire Magazine, this revered establishment has been a local favorite for years. It may require phone reservations but it will reward you with authentic dishes and accommodating staff.
Here are some menu highlights to try: garlic escargots, onion soup with Gruyere, duck breast in peppercorn sauce, chocolate mousse, and Brandy-flavored vanilla ice cream with chestnut cream.
lechatnoirfrenchrestaurant.com
(951) 786-9266
3790 9th St, Riverside, CA 92501
Greek Street Grill (Riverside)
Located in the western part of Riverside, a vibrant city with a rich history of citrus production, Greek Street Grill is a convivial, family-friendly joint — one of the most celebrated of its kind in Southern California. Popular for both dining in and takeout, this unassuming restaurant proposes well-seasoned, authentic dishes at reasonable prices to be enjoyed in a relaxed, spotless space under the attentive eyes of a friendly staff.
The menu consists of appetizers, salads, sandwiches and wraps, dinner plates, and family meals. Each dinner plate is served with pita bread, tzatziki, and two sides: salad, soup, fries, or rice. Various family and kid's meal options are also offered.
Customer picks include the breaded calamari, feta fries, Greek chicken salad, and grilled steak and gyro sandwiches.
(951) 352-0801
3312 La Sierra Ave, Suite 103, Riverside, CA 92503
Dapper Dine and Lounge (Riverside)
Featured on Riverside Downtown's list of fine dining in the area, Dapper a stylish but cozy upscale establishment that lets in plenty of natural light and offers an eclectic menu with craft cocktails, outdoor seating, and private parking.
The Raincross Gazette calls this centrally located venue "fancy but fun." As for its loyal customers, they've written rave reviews about the warm lighting, pleasant background music, and highly attentive, accommodating, and knowledgeable staff.
Whether you order a sizable appetizer paired with a perfectly balanced spicy margarita or opt for a house specialty such as the chicken piccata, fish tacos, king salmon, or wild mushroom steak — be sure to conclude this exceptional experience with a warm slice of apple pie topped with vanilla bean ice cream and caramel sauce.
(951) 620-0004
3203 Mission Inn Ave, Riverside, CA 92507
Ramen Jo (San Bernardino)
The I.E. offers a wide variety of Japanese dining, including welcoming ramen joints such as Ramen Jo. Located in San Bernardino, a dynamic city that is home to Route 66 attractions such as the Wigwam Motel, this restaurant is considered one of the best of its kind in the region.
It may offer filling portions at fair prices and be operated by a patient and polite staff, but there's more than meets the eye. Indeed, the high-quality noodles are hand-pulled and made-to-order, not to mention that the broth is cooked for 24 hours to enhance flavor. That makes the house's ramen bowls the ultimate comfort meal.
Alternatively, you could enjoy their crispy chicken sides, pork buns, or vegan mushroom bowls.
(909) 352-2032
1375 E Highland Ave, San Bernardino, CA 92404
Spirit of Texas Barbecue (San Bernardino and surrounding areas)
A regional favorite since 2021, Spirit of Texas has been featured by the Inland Wire, Voyage LA, and Victor Valley News. Rave reviews have centered on the prompt and friendly service, free samples, spotless space, and overall relaxing, themed vibe — not to mention the free cane sugar soda refills and the mouthwatering weekend specials. It's no wonder these spots are so coveted for private and semi-private gatherings, from corporate events to birthdays and baby showers.
This family-owned and child-friendly restaurant has four I.E. locations: San Bernardino, Riverside, Norco, and Covina. Expect generous portions of authentic central Texas-style grills, including brisket, spare ribs, pulled pork, and burnt ends — flavorful, juicy, melt-in-your-mouth meats smoked over white oak for up to 14 hours.
(909) 474-9594
Multiple locations
1588 W Highland Ave, San Bernardino, CA
3965 Market St, Riverside, CA
20502 E Arrow Hwy, Covina, CA
2859 Hamner Ave, Norco, CA
Spaggi's (Upland)
Upland, another popular shopping and dining stop along Route 66, is home to Spaggi's, a high-end restaurant with an award-winning menu within the Pacific Commerce Center. Recognized by Inland Empire Magazine for acclaimed chef-owner Henry Gonzalez's innovative creations as well as its wide-ranging wine list and signature cocktails, this establishment offers some of the region's most flavorful Italian fare. Its clientele is charmed by the elegant but simple décor, warm lighting, heated patio, and tantalizing specials.
Whether you're visiting Spaggi's with a group of friends or to celebrate an intimate occasion, you'd do well to order the meat lasagna layered with ricotta, parmesan, and mozzarella; the lobster ravioli, elevated with a champagne lemon sauce; or the double-crusted blueberry tart.
(909) 579-0497
1651 W Foothill Blvd, Upland, CA 91786
Prime Steakhouse at The Sycamore Inn (Rancho Cucamonga)
Housed in a historic inn along Route 66 that served as a stagecoach stop along the Santa Fe Trail and was reconstructed and rebranded multiple times, Prime Steakhouse is an upscale steakhouse and wine bar. Nestled in a lush setting, this charming venue boasts an award-winning wine list and has partnered with West Coast Prime Meats to obtain midwestern corn-fed USDA Prime steaks and prime ribs.
Discover Los Angeles recommends Prime for birthdays and romantic wedding celebrations, but customers mostly visit for the excellent customer service; nostalgic yet elegant atmosphere; and overall value for their money.
Menu highlights include the chilled seafood platter, spinach and artichoke dip, filet mignon salad, and the house old fashioned.
(909) 982-1104
8318 Foothill Blvd, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730
Vince's Spaghetti (Ontario, Rancho Cucamonga, and Temecula)
Owned by the Cuccia family since 1945, Vince's started in Ontario, CA and became the biggest spaghetti restaurant west of the Mississippi River by 1968. Today, it has expanded to two additional locations: one in Rancho Cucamonga, on Route 66, and an Express joint in Temecula for both drive-thru and dine-in.
Featured on the City of Ontario's Made in Ontario Series, this family-friendly establishment is hailed for its massive, yet reasonably priced portions. From the meatball spaghetti to the lasagna filled with spinach and three cheeses and the chocolate soufflé cake, these hearty meals (butter, cheese, and sauces included) are prepared from scratch and with love.
Fun fact: Vince's makes over 30 tons of spaghetti per month. That's 25,000 miles each year.
(909) 986-7074
Multiple locations
1206 W Holt Blvd, Ontario, CA 91762
8241 Foothill Blvd, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730
28145 Jefferson Ave, Temecula, CA 92590
The Goat and Vine (Temecula)
Famous for its golf courses, historic downtown, and scenic wineries, Temecula is home to The Goat and Vine, an elegant pizza place featured by various reputable publications and only accessible through a waitlist system.
This coveted dining destination has turned into a local favorite thanks to its friendly and prompt service, enticing selection of reasonably priced bourbon and whiskey, industrial décor, and overall balanced flavors. Not to mention that the bread, pizza dough, sauces, and dressings are all prepared daily from scratch.
Once you manage to snag a table, you'll be able to savor intriguing items such as the meatballs made with Kobe beef and fennel sausage, the hot honey and blackened chicken sandwich, or the sourdough bread pudding.
(951) 695-5600
41923 2nd St, #103, Temecula, CA 92590
Habibi's Hot Chicken (Fontana and Chino)
Established in 2021, Habibi's (meaning "My Beloved" in Arabic) Hot Chicken operates four sites in Southern California — including Fontana and Chino, two growing Inland Empire cities — and is planning to open additional branches in the near future.
Headquartered in Glendora, this family-owned business is unlike any other because it specializes in halal-certified, Nashville-style hot chicken sliders as well as loaded fries. The Chino location is particularly suitable for large gatherings, but all spots have been praised for their affordable and generous dishes as well as hospitable staff.
Fortunately, the spice level is customizable and ranges from "classic" to "mild" and "oh, my God." Don't forget to try bestsellers such as Shosho's loaded fries topped with mac and cheese and a signature sauce.
(909) 248-1477
Multiple locations
5460 Philadelphia St, Chino, CA, 91710
16975 Sierra Lakes Pkwy, Fontana, CA 92336
Workshop Kitchen + Bar (Palm Springs)
Most visitors flock to sunny Palm Springs for its picturesque desert landscapes, upscale resorts, and mid-century modern structures, but some are also be drawn to a spot recognized by the Michelin Guide for its farm-to-table ingredients and innovative cocktails: Workshop Kitchen + Bar.
Housed in a 1926 Spanish-style building that served as a theater from the 1930s through the 1950s, this New American restaurant became the city's first James Beard Award winner in the design category in 2015.
Other than a clean space, an expansive wine selection, and well-balanced cocktails, this place offers a brunch that includes aguachile with Cara Cara orange and a dinner menu featuring a duck leg confit salad and Iberian pork steak.
(760) 459-3451
800 N Palm Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA 92262
Farm (Palm Springs)
Farm is a rustic-chic establishment serving dishes inspired by Southern French cuisine and prepared from fresh, artisanal, and locally sourced ingredients. It offers flavorful and well-balanced signature cocktails, a wine and beer selection, and dessert drinks. You might also be tempted by the soup of the day or the vegan spinach wrap.
Featuring a country vibe, a cozy fireplace, and ample outdoor seating, this restaurant has won the OpenTable Diners' Choice badge and is recognized as a popular brunch spot. It has also nabbed Restaurant Guru's Excellent Interior nod and is featured on Visit Palm Springs for its modern interpretation of French cuisine and farm-to-table dishes.
Walk-ins are welcome for breakfast and lunch, but reservations are required for dinner.
(760) 322-2724
6 La Plaza, Palm Springs, CA 92262
Tac/Quila (Palm Springs)
Trendy Tac/Quila is Farm's sister restaurant, and it serves both street and upscale Mexican fare as well as seafood and handcrafted cocktails. Featured on Visit Palm Springs and recognized by the Michelin Guide for its elegant ambiance, house-made tortillas, generous portions, expansive selection of agave-based spirits, and welcoming staff, this colorful spot is also a winner of OpenTable's Diners' Choice for 2024. As for patrons, they've especially praised the shaded patio, comfortable tabletops, aesthetic and flavorful cocktails, and creative flavor pairings.
Menu highlights include the white fish, shrimp, and octopus ceviche stack; avocado tempura in house-made tortilla; aguachile oysters; grilled lobster tail tacos; and the churro ice cream sandwich.
Though walk-ins are welcome at Tac/Quila, group reservations are recommended.
(760) 417-4471
415 N Palm Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA 92262
Leane's Restaurant (Victorville)
Victorville, a lively industry and retail desert hub in the I.E., is home to Leane's Restaurant, an affordable mom-and-pop joint that offers flavorful Mexican-American fare prepared from scratch. This is the kind of convivial space that embodies country hospitality thanks to its expansive menu with sharable plates, hearty, well-seasoned dishes, and efficient and welcoming staff.
Open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, Leane's serves beloved classics such as breakfast burrito, blueberry pancakes, chicken breast burger, tuna melt, birria tacos, shrimp tacos, barbecue ribs, and chicken fajitas. As for drinks, they serve aguas frescas, freshly squeezed juice, and smoothies.
Overall, this relaxing spot offers one of the region's coziest dining experiences and a variety of options for all tastes and age groups.
leanesrestaurant.com/leane-s-restaurant-website
(760) 843-3777
15215 7th St, Suite L, Victorville, CA 92395
Emma Jean's Holland Burger Café (Victorville)
Emma Jean's is an old-timey, family-owned diner and café that was established along Route 66 in 1947. Widely considered Victorville's oldest continually operating restaurant, this celebrated spot has been featured in the Victorville Daily Press, in the movie "Kill Bill: Volume 2," and on Guy Fieri's "Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives."
Route 66 Road Map praises this local institution for the ample servings, strong coffee, hand-cut fries, onion rings, strawberry shake, and daily cobbler. As for the house specialties, they include the BLT and grilled ham and cheese.
In short, Emma Jean's is the kind of quirky place where the service is friendly and all the hearty, affordable dishes are meticulously prepared with high-quality ingredients.
emma-jeans-holland-burger-cafe.gofoodtruck.net
(760) 243-9938
17143 N D St, Victorville, CA 92394
The Three Stags Irish Pub and Restaurant (Redlands)
Halfway between Palm Springs and Los Angeles lies Redlands, a historic city known for its charming Victorian buildings, colorful murals, and thriving food scene. The downtown area is home to The Three Stags, a family-owned establishment that hosts live gigs and events such as trivia and karaoke nights. There's also a private dining room upstairs that can accommodate up to 25 guests.
Featured on About Redlands, this cozy joint boasts attentive service and hearty dishes. It has become a local gathering space for groups, especially during happy hour, available on weekdays from 11 a.m. till 5 p.m.
Lunch specials include chicken Caesar wrap, bacon cheeseburger, and tomato bisque with cheese on toast.
(909) 792-8335
328 Orange St, Redlands, CA 92374
Tropicali (Big Bear Lake)
Nestled within the San Bernardino National Forest, Big Bear Lake prides itself on being a year-round lakeside mountain destination that attracts outdoor adventurers, art aficionados, and foodies alike. One of its most popular restaurants is Tropicali, a lively venue offering Hawaiian, Caribbean, and Baja fare and equipped with self-ordering kiosks and a group-friendly patio overlooking the lake. It's the kind of laidback place where you can enjoy a waffle and a piña colada while watching the sunset.
Listed on Big Bear Restaurants, Tropicali is decorated with colorful, fun tiki artwork and has been named "America's best poke" by the San Francisco Gate.
Customers speak highly of the fresh ingredients, well-balanced flavors, reasonable prices, and prompt service at peak times.
(909) 878-0499
40771 Big Bear Blvd, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315
Tenmaya Japanese Restaurant (Eastvale)
Situated in northwestern Riverside County, Eastvale is home to Tenmaya, a modern Japanese restaurant within Hamner Place shopping center that offers premium sashimi, sushi, and teppanyaki.
This cozy establishment has been featured by the City of Eastvale, Eastvale's Chamber of Commerce, the Eastvale Community Facebook group, and TikTok influencer Los Angeles Eats.
Boasting exquisitely plated dishes, a serene décor, fresh seafood, and attentive and friendly service, it's no wonder Tenmaya is considered one of the best sushi places in the Inland Empire. Some signature rolls to try: the Angel, featuring avocado and spicy tuna and salmon; the Déjà Vu, which includes spicy yellowtail, cucumber, and jalapeño; and the Samurai, which consists of shrimp tempura, crispy eel, and spicy tuna.
(951) 220-7203
12518 Schleisman Rd, Suite 100, Eastvale, CA 92880
Thai Lotus Restaurant (Corona)
Located in Corona, a major city in the western part of the Inland Empire, the Thai Lotus Restaurant offers authentic Asian fare within the Shops at Dos Lagos, including several vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free options.
The menu is expansive and consists of appetizers, soups, salads, entrees, noodle soups, pan-fried noodles, fried rice, seafood, curries, and desserts. For your first visit, you can start with one of the most frequently ordered items, be it the mango sticky rice, Tom Yum soup, spicy basil fried rice, fried calamari, or black pepper steak.
Featured by the Corona Chamber of Commerce, this popular joint impresses diners with its fresh ingredients, warm, relaxed vibe, and attentive and knowledgeable service, be it for dine-in or takeout.
(951) 277-1298
2795 Cabot Dr, Suite 170, Corona, CA 92882
Kan Zaman Restaurant (Murrieta)
Recognized by Temecula Valley Spotlight for its elegant coffered ceiling, authentic flavors, tender and juicy meats, and various halal and healthy options, Kan Zaman is an authentic Middle Eastern and Mediterranean restaurant. The name is a poetic Arabic expression that roughly translates to "once upon a time."
This cozy establishment prides itself on offering dishes made with locally sourced produce, cold-pressed olive oil, and hand-cut meats prepared with house spices and marinades. Vegetarians and vegans will also find plenty of flavorful options to spark their interest, from the parsley hummus to the tabbouleh salad, falafel platter, lentil soup, and Mediterranean spaghetti.
In short, customers keep coming back for the fresh ingredients, well-seasoned dishes, stellar service, and reasonable prices.
(951) 894-2233
39400 Murrieta Hot Springs Rd, #112, Murrieta, CA 92563
Methodology
Given how vast the Inland Empire is, compiling a list of the best restaurants was no easy feat. Our first criterion was to cover major cities and towns and then narrow the selection down to establishments with high ratings and rave reviews on platforms like Google, Yelp, and TripAdvisor.
For a more authentic, localized experience, we left out large national and international chains.
Finally, these venues have central or easily reachable locations and span various cuisines, concepts, and budgets, thus catering to different demographics and diets. Nods from local or regional publications and communities also informed our picks.