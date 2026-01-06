20 Must-Try Restaurants In California's Inland Empire

In Southern California, east of Los Angeles and Orange Counties, lies a region called the Inland Empire that spans major cities as well as smaller desert and mountain towns. This enticing name was coined around 1914 to designate a booming agricultural and economic area covering over 27,000 square miles of San Bernardino and Riverside counties famous for citrus cultivation and winemaking.

Domestic and international tourists alike are drawn to the I.E. for its diverse landscapes, recreational activities like biking, skiing, and hiking, lively festivals, and flavorful produce. Whether their trip is focused on alpine trailing, shopping, iconic drives along Route 66, hot-air balloon rides, spectacular sunsets, wine tasting, or hot spring soaks, visitors will need sustenance. Fortunately, this vast region boasts top-tier restaurants for all budgets and palates. We've compiled the best below, making sure to cover interesting destinations and beloved gastronomies.