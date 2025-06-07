Which Country Produces The Most Lemons And Limes In The World?

Who can imagine a world without lemons or limes? From the zest that brightens up a creamy pasta to the tang that balances the sweetness of a margarita, these citrus fruits are small but bursting with mighty flavor. They're a key ingredient in cuisines across the globe, from Asian curries to Latin American ceviche, and the duo are the MVPs behind some of the best citrus cocktails. But have you ever wondered which country grows the most of these beloved fruits? If your first guess is Italy, home of the famous limoncello, you're not alone. While Italy may shine in iconic dishes, it's not the global leader in citrus production. According to Statista, the title of top lemon and lime producer goes to Mexico.

What makes Mexico so good at growing citrus? The country's warm weather, rich soil, and steady irrigation make it great for growing lemons and limes. "It's not really surprising that Mexico is the biggest producer of lemons and limes," says Chef Iliana de la Vega, an award-winning Mexican-born chef and owner of El Naranjo, a traditional Mexican restaurant in the heart of Austin, Texas. "Veracruz, which is the state with the largest production of limes and lemons in Mexico, has the perfect weather for citrus. Following Veracruz are the State of Michoacán, Oaxaca, and a little state by the name of Colima." Behind Mexico, the top global producers include Argentina, the European Union, Turkey, and the United States, rounding out the world's top five.