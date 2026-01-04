Forget Vanilla Extract: This Trader Joe's Syrup Makes Anything Sweeter (From Drinks To Desserts)

In addition to rave reviews for Trader Joe's bourbon vanilla bean syrup, customers came up with very creative ways to use it. For example, one Redditor said it was the perfect addition to her matcha latte while another Redditor used it as the primary flavoring and sweetening agent in homemade cream soda. Another Reddit customer adds a splash of bourbon vanilla syrup to their overnight oats. You could swap the honey and vanilla extract in this recipe for steel cut overnight oats with a few teaspoons of the syrup.

Of course, bourbon vanilla bean syrup is a must have that will take your coffee to a sweeter level while also complementing its tasting notes with that rich, aromatic vanilla bean paste. A TikTok video shows how to make a luxurious iced vanilla latte with a shot of espresso and a spoonful of the syrup shaken with a generous helping of ice. You can top it with Trader Joe's non-dairy oat creamer, yet another great product to add to your morning coffee. In addition to drinks and breakfast treated, it will also amp up the vanilla flavor in a wide range of desserts. You can add it to vanilla ice cream, smoothies, or milkshakes for an easy and delicious upgrade. Substitute a bit of sugar with the vanilla syrup to blend with coconut oil in your next batch of kettle corn.