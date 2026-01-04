Forget Vanilla Extract: This Trader Joe's Syrup Makes Anything Sweeter (From Drinks To Desserts)
Trader Joe's is well-known for unique private label products. And while the trendy grocery chain offers a vanilla bean paste that's worth the hunt for serious bakers, Trader Joe's bourbon vanilla bean syrup is a product that dessert lovers and coffee lovers need in their pantry.
Despite its name, Trader Joe's website ensures that the bourbon vanilla used in the syrup doesn't actually contain bourbon. Instead, "bourbon" refers to the island from which the vanilla beans are sourced. In fact, Trader Joe's offers a bourbon vanilla bean paste that's an elevated swap for vanilla extract. But where vanilla extract or even vanilla bean paste brings a strong aromatic element to desserts, vanilla syrup is an aromatic sweetener with many different applications. We think it deserves a spot on the list of best new Trader Joe's items of 2025. And Trader Joe's customers couldn't agree more. One Redditor wrote, "I currently use their bourbon vanilla bean paste to make a sugar syrup. Nice that they've made it more convenient." Indeed, a vanilla syrup takes the effort out of making a flavored simple syrup from scratch, but Redditors also loved it for being a great value for the price. As one Redditor put it, "a little bit goes a long way," speaking to the intensity of the vanilla flavor. While the syrup is both a flavoring agent and sweetener, Reddit customers complimented how it wasn't overly sweet, with one Redditor commenting that it's "nowhere near as sweet as my usual agave."
Ways to use Trader Joe's bourbon vanilla bean syrup
In addition to rave reviews for Trader Joe's bourbon vanilla bean syrup, customers came up with very creative ways to use it. For example, one Redditor said it was the perfect addition to her matcha latte while another Redditor used it as the primary flavoring and sweetening agent in homemade cream soda. Another Reddit customer adds a splash of bourbon vanilla syrup to their overnight oats. You could swap the honey and vanilla extract in this recipe for steel cut overnight oats with a few teaspoons of the syrup.
Of course, bourbon vanilla bean syrup is a must have that will take your coffee to a sweeter level while also complementing its tasting notes with that rich, aromatic vanilla bean paste. A TikTok video shows how to make a luxurious iced vanilla latte with a shot of espresso and a spoonful of the syrup shaken with a generous helping of ice. You can top it with Trader Joe's non-dairy oat creamer, yet another great product to add to your morning coffee. In addition to drinks and breakfast treated, it will also amp up the vanilla flavor in a wide range of desserts. You can add it to vanilla ice cream, smoothies, or milkshakes for an easy and delicious upgrade. Substitute a bit of sugar with the vanilla syrup to blend with coconut oil in your next batch of kettle corn.