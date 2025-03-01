There Isn't Any Bourbon In Bourbon Vanilla Extract. Here's Why It's Called That
Although vanilla is sometimes synonymous with bland, if you've ever come across a vanilla bean, you'd know that real vanilla is anything but bland and boring, and it is worth spending more for the real-deal product. Not all vanilla extracts are created equal, though, nor do they all come from the same place. Similar to coffee beans, vanilla beans come from many places all over the world. For example, Mexican vanilla extract differs from other varieties, like Tahitian or West Indian. The vanilla orchid is native to Mexico, where the Totonac people were among the first to grow it. It was then popularized by the conquering Aztecs, who began to use vanilla for added flavor in food and drink. Vanilla beans — the most expensive spice in the world after saffron — have come a long way in global production and consumption.
While Bourbon vanilla extract may conjure images of small-batch American bourbon whiskey being carefully blended with real vanilla in a copper pot, it actually contains no bourbon or any other barrel-aged, corn-based alcohol. When used to describe a type of vanilla, Bourbon refers to the location where the vanilla beans themselves were grown and harvested. In the early 19th century, the French brought the vanilla orchid from Mexico to a French-owned island east of Madagascar named Ile de Bourbon at the time, now called Réunion Island. Ever since then, the term Bourbon has stuck around in relation to vanilla.
Bourbon vanilla is a valuable, labor-intensive product
Vanilla beans can only be classified as Bourbon if they are grown somewhere within the Indian Ocean. Madagascar is the most commonly seen country of origin for Bourbon vanilla, but it can also come from Mauritius, Réunion Island, and Seychelles. Some Bourbon vanilla beans come from Sumatra, an island in Indonesia, which produces vanilla beans known for their deep, creamy flavor and warm notes of sweetness.
Madagascar vanilla is so expensive due to the intense labor involved in pollinating the vanilla orchids by hand. Not to mention the fact that the vanilla flower only stays in bloom for a single day, making pollination by hand extremely difficult and time-sensitive. Additionally, vanilla orchids can take up to three years to begin producing their first fruit, which is the vanilla pod itself, leading to smaller yields. Weather is also a volatile factor in the growing and harvesting of the vanilla beans. Once pollinated, the beans are harvested by hand and then cured for a time before being exported to the rest of the world.
Before you head to the store ahead of your next baking adventure, familiarize yourself with what to look for on the label when buying vanilla extract, as the quality and potency of vanilla extracts can vary significantly. We've even ranked vanilla extract brands from worst to best to help you choose the best extract that's right for you.