There Isn't Any Bourbon In Bourbon Vanilla Extract. Here's Why It's Called That

Although vanilla is sometimes synonymous with bland, if you've ever come across a vanilla bean, you'd know that real vanilla is anything but bland and boring, and it is worth spending more for the real-deal product. Not all vanilla extracts are created equal, though, nor do they all come from the same place. Similar to coffee beans, vanilla beans come from many places all over the world. For example, Mexican vanilla extract differs from other varieties, like Tahitian or West Indian. The vanilla orchid is native to Mexico, where the Totonac people were among the first to grow it. It was then popularized by the conquering Aztecs, who began to use vanilla for added flavor in food and drink. Vanilla beans — the most expensive spice in the world after saffron — have come a long way in global production and consumption.

While Bourbon vanilla extract may conjure images of small-batch American bourbon whiskey being carefully blended with real vanilla in a copper pot, it actually contains no bourbon or any other barrel-aged, corn-based alcohol. When used to describe a type of vanilla, Bourbon refers to the location where the vanilla beans themselves were grown and harvested. In the early 19th century, the French brought the vanilla orchid from Mexico to a French-owned island east of Madagascar named Ile de Bourbon at the time, now called Réunion Island. Ever since then, the term Bourbon has stuck around in relation to vanilla.