Trader Joe's Bourbon Vanilla Bean Paste Is An Elevated Swap For Extract

If you find the way vanilla extract flavors your baked goods to be underwhelming, we're here with an ingredient swap that might just change your mind. After all, your baked goods deserve a better flavoring ingredient, and Trader Joe's bourbon vanilla bean paste is a worthy upgrade. The bottle of sticky, dark, and fragrant paste imparts a rich vanilla flavor with no artificial aftertaste. Compared to extract, which has a sharp alcohol flavor, TJ's paste is lightly sweet and not unpleasant to taste solo.

With a base made from sugar syrup, it's less prone to evaporating along with all the flavor like an alcohol base does when you heat common extracts. The paste also contains little specks of high-quality bourbon vanilla seeds, the same ones you'd scrape from the interior of a vanilla bean. These spots of color are a visual reminder of your vanilla, adding character to light-colored confections like ice cream and vanilla custard. The paste is then fortified with a little vanilla extract to add a stronger flavor that won't waft away as you bake your cookies or cakes.