The Trader Joe's Must-Have That Will Take Your Coffee To A Sweeter Level

Trader Joe's Bourbon Vanilla Paste is taking social media by storm, and many fans are singing its praises are an unbeatable addition to homemade coffee drinks. This product is made of sugar syrup, concentrated vanilla extract, and vanilla bean seeds, specifically from bourbon or Madagascar vanilla beans, a highly-prized variety with a rich and full-bodied flavor. While bakers may add this product to desserts, the coffee lovers are sharing ways to dress up a morning cup of joe using the paste.

Even those of us who aren't baristas (and are perhaps still half-asleep in the morning) can easily use this vanilla paste. The texture is comparable to a liquid honey, so just stir a spoonful into glasses of cold brew or warm mugs of oat milk lattes, and it should dissipate into the liquid. Even a basic mug of black coffee can be enhanced with teaspoon of the paste.

On TikTok and other online platforms, some fans are mixing the paste into cold foam alongside flavored syrups, like toasted marshmallow. Butterscotch syrup, ground cinnamon, and brown sugar are other social media-approved partners for the TJ's vanilla paste, often starring in iced lattes. And while the paste doesn't contain any bourbon, as in the liquor, it makes a delicious addition to boozy coffees, too. Once you have this ingredient stocked in your pantry, you can let your own creativity run wild.