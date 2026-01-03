The 9 Best Polish Restaurants In Chicago
Chicago has a special place in the foodie history of the U.S., because yes, it kicked off the mythic rise of the Italian beef sandwich. Yes, the deep dish pizza stole the spotlight from another wildly popular Chicago-style pie. But it's also a center of Polish culture and cuisine, and has been for a long time: The city dates back to 1833, and the first Polish immigrants came shortly after. By the middle of the century, Chicago's Polish neighborhood was bustling, and with it came foods from the Old World.
Polish cuisine might be overshadowed in some cities, but not in Chicago. There are a ton of great restaurants still serving up some of the hearty, incredible foods that graced every Polish table through generations. Seriously. If you've never had the delightfully spicy flaki soup or some pan-fried potato and cheddar pierogies, you're missing out. When you happen to find yourself in Chicago, where should you go for the real deal?
When we put together a list of some of the best places to get Polish cuisine in Chicago, we started with places that were highly-rated and favorably reviewed by customers, as well as lauded for offering a true taste of Poland. That includes offering dishes that you might not see on many menus elsewhere. Restaurants needed to be praised for the kind of hearty, home-cooked feel that defines the cuisine, scratch-made staples, and they needed to be highly recommended by locals as must-visit spots.
1. Smakosz Restaurant
Smakosz Restaurant originally opened in 1985, and although it's changed locations since then and has passed on to the second generation in the family, it remains committed to serving up traditional dishes made from the family recipes of owners and employees alike. That comes with a commitment to sourcing only the best ingredients, and that includes some from the restaurant's own garden. Many members of staff here have worked here for decades, and they're committed to sharing old-school favorites, particularly dishes regional to Lublin, Poland.
That means pierogi made by hand, hearty stews and soups, potato pancakes, and zurek, a fermented rye-and-kielbasa soup. One of the main ingredients? Sourdough starter, and the restaurant has been feeding and using the same starter for the last three decades.
Anyone who's ever done anything with sourdough starters knows that it's a labor of love, so it's no wonder that all the dishes on offer here get rave reviews. Favorites include the stuffed cabbage, breaded pork chops, and, of course, the pierogi. It's the last that's described as simply divine, and customers say that you can expect a home-cooked meal that's more than worth driving for — even if it's a good, long way. (Also, the apple strudel is the icing on the cake, and don't skip the cheesecake.)
(773) 205-1771
5619 W Lawrence Ave, Chicago, IL 60630
2. Staropolska Restaurant
You'll often hear Staropolska Restaurant called one of the city's iconic restaurants, and it also gets mentioned in conversations about not only the best Polish cuisine in the city, but the best places to go when you're feeling under-the-weather and need some good, old-fashioned comfort food. There's not much praise that's higher than that, but customers have given it a shot. Celebrated for a welcoming atmosphere as well as outstanding food, it's solved the problem of not knowing what to order: There's a platter option that comes loaded with all kinds of delicious bites. It's a win that has plenty of people saying it was the perfect way to discover their new favorite menu item, and we're on board with that.
It also gets high praise for creating an ultra-welcoming experience that feels like you were transported to Poland the moment you step over the threshold. And yes, there's a wonderful assortment of pierogi, including sweet cheese, sauerkraut and mushrooms, and a strawberry, too.
Pro tip: Don't sleep on the beef stroganoff, which has diners raving about the wonderful potato dumplings and generous portions of beef. Is it the best you've ever had? Some say that it is, and the only problem here is that you might find yourself filling up before you've tried everything you want. The stuffed cabbage is a solid favorite, the zurek is delicious, and native Poles say that it takes them right back home.
(773) 342-0779
3030 N Milwaukee, Chicago, IL 60618
3. Kasia's Deli
Anyone who has ever taken the time to make homemade pierogi (and yes, technically that's already the plural form) knows just how good they are, and pierogi are the stars of the show at Kasia's Deli. Founded in 1982 by Kazimiera Bober — a Polish immigrant who worked as many as four jobs at a time to make ends meet when she arrived in the States — Kasia's Deli has won numerous awards for the pierogi, and it's also supplied these pillowy, delicious morsels to everyone from the president of Poland and the Polish consulate to Martha Stewart and the Archdiocese of Chicago.
You can find Kasia's products in stores now, and those who have moved away from Chicago report being thrilled at the discovery. Still, nothing beats going there in person to get the freshest pierogi around. The deli itself is tiny, but the pierogi are delicious, and in spite of the fact that they can be tough to make, these come out presented in a way that customers describe as pure artistry.
There's more delicious food on offer here, too, with the bone-broth chicken soup getting a lot of love, along with the sandwiches that some say are big enough for two meals. Since it's a deli, you might just find yourself picking up some groceries to take home, and find yourself inspired by some Old World products.
(773) 486-7500
2101 W Chicago Ave, Chicago, IL 60622
4. Red Apple Buffet
It's not an exaggeration to say that the Red Apple Buffet is a big deal, and you'll hear it called not only one of the best Polish restaurants and buffets in Chicago, but one of the absolute best buffets in the entire U.S. It gets high praise for a vast selection, with the potato pancakes being described as a famous offering that lives up to the hype. Those who make this their first exposure to Polish cuisine report it's the kind of experience that makes them fall in love with the food.
Walk into an Italian restaurant, and you know there are red flags that indicate you're not in for the most authentic Italian experience. What should you look for at a Polish restaurant? According to customers, one of the most telling signs that Red Apple is the real deal is that it's where Polish-speaking locals head when they'd like a taste of the old country. Not only that, but the service is outstanding and the feel is as though you've been invited back to a giant family party.
Some have turned a pilgrimage to the Red Apple into a family tradition, and it's easy to see why. Dishes are, in fact, scratch-made, which is pretty incredible considering there are so many it's impossible to try everything in one trip. It's worth saving space on the plate for some blintzes, and the desserts are pretty amazing, too.
(773) 763-3407
6474 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60631
5. U Gazdy
You'll have to head out to the Chicago suburb of Wood Dale to visit U Gazdy, but it's worth the jaunt — especially because this place has gotten some serious recognition for being a top-tier Chicago area restaurant. Holidays are always a special occasion here (as they are in any real Polish household!), and it's all made that much more comfortable and cozy by the log cabin vibe that greets you as you walk in.
Another sign that you're in for a truly top-tier experience? The menu is in Polish as well as in English, and features dishes like Hunter's stew, herring and smoked salmon cold starters, flaki and borsch soups, and mains that include blood sausage, rack of lamb, beer-baked pork shank, Polish-style duck and veal, and of course you can finish things off with sweet pierogi. That makes it perfect from start to finish ... because it started with fresh bread and a lard spread.
Hospitality is the name of the game here, with some customers saying that when staff overheard it was someone's birthday, cake appeared! The potato pancakes are incredible, the mushroom gravy is perfect, and it has customers who happily drive hours for a meal here. Cabbage rolls, chicken noodle soup, and delicious dumplings? It's all here.
(630) 694-5840
270 W Irving Park Rd, Wood Dale, IL 60191
6. Highlander House
Head out to the southwest side of Chicago and Palos Heights to visit Highlander House or order delivery and you're bound to be happy — especially if you opt for the fan-favorite pierogi, breaded pork cutlet, or stuffed cabbage rolls. This family-owned restaurant traces its roots back to the mountains in the south of Poland (hence, the name), and prides itself on dishes with a rich history. That commitment isn't just reflected in the food but in the decor as well, which was done in a brilliant tribute to Polish heritage, tradition, and culture. Those in-the-know confirm that what makes it onto the plate is incredible, and it's the kind of restaurant that's a regular stop.
Stop on the weekend and you'll likely find live music on offer, too, with some saying that the combination of delicious food, Polish beers, and music keeps them stepping back through the doors dozens of times over. The cabbage rolls, meanwhile, are a definite favorite, and when you can get a side of dumplings, well, that's the kind of thing that has us emotionally invested in a place.
You might be expecting to end an incredible meal out at a restaurant with some dessert, but there's something else here that gets rave reviews: Lemon vodka. Not your thing? Don't worry, there's a stellar, super-light apple cake here, too.
(708) 942-3688
12333 S Harlem Ave, Palos Heights, IL 60463
7. Sawa's Old Warsaw
We don't use the word "institution" lightly, but in the case of Sawa's Old Warsaw, it applies. This Polish buffet has been serving the community for more than 50 years, and it has an incredible history. It was opened in 1973 by Water Sawa, a World War II veteran who fought for Poland, escaped a POW camp, and moved to the U.S. in 1948. Today, the restaurant has passed to his son, and visitors will notice there are a number of news articles and features on the walls that tell the story of the Sawa family and the restaurant.
Customers describe this place as walking into a time capsule in the best way, where it feels like you're sitting down to a meal circa 1975. And it works: So many great Polish recipes are old-school and timeless, so the 1970s vibe makes it a standout. An ultra-fresh salad bar gives an indication of the care taken with the food, and it wouldn't be strange to find the owner stopping to chat.
Those fortunate enough to work in the vicinity have it on a regular lunch rotation, and if you're wondering if it's worth the drive? It is, just as any of the loyal customers that have spent decades heading here for some of the best food around. Just keep in mind that there are daily specials that rotate throughout the week, and you can plan accordingly.
(703) 343-9040
9200 W Cermak Rd, Broadview, IL 60155
8. Pierogi Kitchen
This one's a little different, because many of Chicago's standout Polish restaurants are family-owned places that trace roots back through a few generations. Pierogi Kitchen opened in 2024, and when it did, it was a rebrand of a restaurant called Firewood BBQ. The idea was to take the pierogi that Polish founders Gosia Pieniazek and Artur Wnorowski were raised on and offer both old-school favorites and fun, modern takes on this old idea.
That resulted in things like a pierogi stuffed with brisket that's been smoked for 14 hours, a truffle-and-parm pierogi, and one that's filled with roasted beets and goat cheese. There are other things on the menu — such as traditional soups, kielbasa, and house-smoked Polish sausage — and customers stress that even if you're the type to find traditional pierogi a little on the boring side, these are anything but.
The food here is the kind that's made to be savored and dreamed about later, and yes, all the different varieties of pierogi have their fans. Are they the best ever? Some say that they are, and it certainly helps that there are a variety of beers on tap, service is fast and friendly, and some even say that when they're reminiscing about their trips to Poland, they head here for a taste of what they left behind.
(773) 799-8273
1856 W North Ave, Chicago, IL 60622
9. Jolly Inn
When it comes to Polish buffets in Chicago, Jolly Inn is one of the ones that gets mentioned a lot when Reddit users ask for recommendations. That's especially true for large groups, as the Jolly Inn is set up to be a wedding and event venue, and larger parties can reserve more intimate dining spaces. That's exactly what some do for milestone birthdays, reporting that the food is absolutely out of this world.
But don't worry, you don't have to plan a wedding to go here: The regular buffet gets rave reviews for having so many different dishes that there's something for everyone, with some making it a point to give a shout-out to the mushroom soup and the potato pancakes. Everything is always fresh, constantly refilled, and for those trying Polish cuisine for the first time, they say it made them fall in love with it.
We love to see people going into an experience they're not sure about, but still being open to giving new things a try. We also love it when they report that they thoroughly enjoyed said experience, and you'll find that happening here. And yes, the blintzes are delicious.
(773) 736-7606
6501 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago, IL 60634
In order to bring you a list of the best Polish restaurants in Chicago we started by looking at places that were widely and favorably reviewed, then headed to Reddit to see what locals were recommending as their go-to favorites. In order to make it onto our list, restaurants needed to be offering an array of old-school dishes, and we gave preference to those that took pride in using family recipes from the Old Country. We looked for dishes typically unique to Polish restaurants, as well as a friendly, welcoming atmosphere, food that was scratch-made, and places that introduced newcomers to Polish cuisine in a way that had them coming back for more.