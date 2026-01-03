The 9 Best Polish Restaurants In Chicago

Chicago has a special place in the foodie history of the U.S., because yes, it kicked off the mythic rise of the Italian beef sandwich. Yes, the deep dish pizza stole the spotlight from another wildly popular Chicago-style pie. But it's also a center of Polish culture and cuisine, and has been for a long time: The city dates back to 1833, and the first Polish immigrants came shortly after. By the middle of the century, Chicago's Polish neighborhood was bustling, and with it came foods from the Old World.

Polish cuisine might be overshadowed in some cities, but not in Chicago. There are a ton of great restaurants still serving up some of the hearty, incredible foods that graced every Polish table through generations. Seriously. If you've never had the delightfully spicy flaki soup or some pan-fried potato and cheddar pierogies, you're missing out. When you happen to find yourself in Chicago, where should you go for the real deal?

When we put together a list of some of the best places to get Polish cuisine in Chicago, we started with places that were highly-rated and favorably reviewed by customers, as well as lauded for offering a true taste of Poland. That includes offering dishes that you might not see on many menus elsewhere. Restaurants needed to be praised for the kind of hearty, home-cooked feel that defines the cuisine, scratch-made staples, and they needed to be highly recommended by locals as must-visit spots.